Are the rule changes enough to keep Max Verstappen in F1? “I understand the politics behind it”

In Montreal last month, Max Verstappen said his Formula 1 future would largely depend on potential regulation changes for next year and added that introducing the proposed 60-40 split would “definitely help” to keep him in the series for longer, although the topic has since proven politically sensitive.

Several manufacturers opposed significant hardware changes for next season, resulting in a compromise being reached on Wednesday - one that was not adopted unanimously, but rather through a supermajority vote in the F1 Commission.

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As a result, the balance between the internal combustion engine and electric power will shift to 58-42 in favour of the combustion engine next year, before the full move to 60-40 in 2028.

Verstappen had previously described the latter ratio as “the minimum” he had hoped for, raising the question of whether the final outcome is sufficient to keep him in F1.

Ahead of the Barcelona Grand Prix, the Dutchman spoke positively about the changes, which still need to be formally ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

“I do think that it was nice to see that changes are being made, of course already this year, but then also for next year,” Verstappen said. “Of course, I would have hoped that next year would have been already, let's say, what we get in 2028. But I also understand that there is sometimes politics involved for that.”

Race start Photo by: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

With those final words, Verstappen referred to the fact that some manufacturers opposed implementing the full step in one go. Ferrari’s main concerns centred around ADUO, while Audi and, to some extent, Honda were opposed to the investments that hardware changes would require.

Verstappen says he understands that – as is often the case in F1 – a compromise has emerged from the discussions, and he can still live with the final outcome: “At least the changes that they are making are heading in the right direction. So I guess that's it. That's a good thing.”

Alonso: DNA of these rules will always reward going slower in corners

While most drivers agreed with Verstappen and described the changes as a step in the right direction, Fernando Alonso remained more critical. The two-time F1 world champion believes the fundamental DNA of these regulations simply cannot be changed.

“I think we need to give it time. Hopefully things get better and the fans enjoy it a bit more, and drivers are a little bit happier with the car. But at the end of the day, these power units, they have this DNA and it will be difficult to change,” Alonso said.

“You can make a small tweak on the rules, but it will always reward to go slower in the corners to have more energy on the straights. And that's, as I said, the DNA of the rules.

“And by race seven of this year or whatever, that we need to change the rules for next year and potentially for 2028, it tells you that there was something wrong from the beginning.”