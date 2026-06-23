F1 revisits wet-weather boost mode as FIA ratifies rule changes

Formula 1 will partially restore Boost Mode for the remainder of the 2026 season for safety reasons, as the FIA's World Motor Sport Council ratifies a raft of regulation changes.

Earlier this year, the FIA had banned drivers from using Boost Mode in wet conditions following driver feedback that the huge increase in torque would present a safety risk, with the 2026 cars already challenging to drive in the wet without the huge, sudden power increase.

The FIA has now made a further tweak partially reinstating Boost Mode, but only to fill in power as cars slow down along the straights without actually increasing output, which should further reduce closing speeds in low visibility.

In its WMSC report, the FIA noted: "In low grip conditions when the track is wet and there is poor visibility, boost mode has been reintroduced but is restricted to preventing power reduction without increasing output, while the overtake function will be disabled. These changes have been made for safety reasons."

From now on, the Heat Hazard declaration will be split between a sprint and main race, meaning the hazard could be enforced for one but not the other, if needed.

"The declaration of a Heat Hazard may now be split between Sprint and Race. A Heat Hazard will still be declared, for Sprint, Race or both, 24 hours prior to the start of the Competition." The hazard forces drivers to either wear mandatory cooling vests or carry more ballast.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

The council, which gathered in Macau, also formally ratified other technical and sporting changes for 2027 and beyond, agreed by F1 stakeholders in recent weeks.

For 2027, F1 is moving to a 58-42 split between combustion power and electric energy to further fine-tune the racing amid driver complaints, moving to a 60-40 split by 2028. To enable those changes without drastic hardware or chassis changes, F1 will limit the reconnaissance laps at specific circuits like Monza, and reduce the race distance by one or two laps if required.

F1 2027 pre-season testing has also been increased from three to four days "owing to the general complexity of the current generation of cars".

"The FIA continues to oversee the evolution of the 2026 Regulations and work closely with all key stakeholders across the motorsport community," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“As with every major regulatory change, the process does not end when the cars first take to the track. Continuous dialogue and collaboration are essential to ensuring that the regulations meet the needs of the sport, its drivers, and its fans. Together we are exploring the future direction of the championship and considering how the sport can balance innovation, sustainability, performance and fan appeal in the years ahead."