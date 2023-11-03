Subscribe
View more
Formula 1
News

F1 revenues up by 24% on 2022 in third quarter

Formula 1 continued to boost its revenues in the third quarter of 2023, with the headline number rising from $715m in 2022 to $887m, representing an increase of 24%.

Adam Cooper
Author Adam Cooper
Updated
The medical car at the back of the field for the restart

Meanwhile, operating income was up by 61% from $82m last season to $132m for the same period this year.

The 10 F1 teams shared payments of $432m between them during the quarter, up from $370m in 2022.

However, direct comparisons across the seasons are difficult to make because of the different arrangements of races. Last year there were seven events in the July-September period, all in Europe.

This year there were eight, with the absent French GP replaced by the more lucrative Singapore and Japanese flyaway events, both of which pay higher hosting fees than the European races.

Also, some F1 income streams are distributed proportionately per quarter by the number of races, meaning this year's figure ensured that a larger amount was allocated to July-September.

The arrangement of races also meant that costs were also up for the period, with Liberty Media noting that they "increased due to higher hospitality costs driven by cost inflation and the mix of events held in the current period, as well as increased freight costs due to two additional races outside of Europe."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field at the start

In addition, the cost figure was affected by "increased technical, travel and other event-related costs due to one additional race, as well as increased commissions and partner servicing costs associated with higher Primary F1 revenue streams, certain early stage costs of promoting the Las Vegas GP, and costs incurred for the new F1 Academy series."

Expanding on the impact of the sport's newest event Liberty said: "There were $8 million of costs associated with the planning of the Las Vegas GP included in selling, general and administrative expense in the third quarter of 2023."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali remains bullish about the organisation's prospects.

"F1 continues to experience sell-out crowds, record race attendance and strong growth across our social and digital platforms, outpacing that of other major sports leagues," he said.

"This growth is attracting commercial partners, including our recent agreement with American Express that marks the first new sports vertical they have sponsored in over a decade.

"We are making material progress on our sustainability initiatives, including reducing F1's corporate emissions and amplifying F1 Academy by fully integrating the series into the 2024 F1 calendar with participation from all ten F1 teams."

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei highlighted the inaugural Las Vegas race as a key event for the company.

"The Las Vegas GP is two weeks away and will be the highest attended sporting event drawing the biggest viewing audience in Vegas history," he said.

"This event will deliver a spectacular fan experience and is accruing long-lasting commercial benefits for the broader F1 ecosystem."

shares
comments
Previous article Brazilian GP: F1 tech images from the pitlane explained
Next article Brazilian Grand Prix signs F1 contract to 2030
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Zakspeed founder Erich Zakowski passes away at age 89

Zakspeed founder Erich Zakowski passes away at age 89

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Zakspeed founder Erich Zakowski passes away at age 89 Zakspeed founder Erich Zakowski passes away at age 89

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations

Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more" With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe