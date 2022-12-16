Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

F1 reveals five teams signed up for all-female F1 Academy series

Formula 1 has revealed the five teams that have signed up to field cars in the new all-female F1 Academy Series that is being launched in 2023.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

The new category is aimed at providing a stepping-stone for young female racers after karting as they plan to move up the single-seater ladder.

It will run at Formula 4 level, and there will be seven events, each featuring three races. As well as competing, there will be a total of 15 days of official testing to help the drivers gain valuable experience.

The majority of the rounds will take place away from F1 weekends, but it is anticipated that one of the events will help support a grand prix.

The teams that will provide cars are ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, Carlin, MP Motorsport and PREMA Racing. All of the squads have a strong pedigree in junior categories.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "It is exciting to be able to announce the five teams that will be racing in the F1 Academy for next year and who will be providing this fantastic opportunity to the young and talented women to begin their journey into competitive motorsport.

"We believe it is important that everyone has the chance to follow their ambitions and get the support and guidance needed to progress and excel. The F1 Academy is an important part of our plan to increase diversity and representation in motorsport and we are looking forward to the first season in 2023 and stay tuned for more news in this area."

Beitske Visser

Beitske Visser

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Bruno Michel, who will be general manager of the F1 Academy, added: "I am very pleased to reveal the five teams entering the F1 Academy for the next three-year cycle, starting from 2023. We know them very well and we have been collaborating with each one for many years.

"They are well-known for their experience and expertise in nurturing and developing young drivers. I fully trust that they will give the drivers competing in the F1 Academy the keys to grow technically, and that they will help them with the physical and mental preparations for the journey ahead."

F1 Academy will make use of a Tatuus T421 chassis seen in Formula 4, engines supplied by Autotecnica capable of 165 bhp and run on Pirelli tyres.

Prema team principal Rene Rosin said: "We are proud to take part in this new project.

"Driver development has always been our vocation and we cannot wait to work with new and highly-motivated drivers.

"It's particularly exciting to see drivers work hard, improve and achieve outstanding results.

"In addition, we have a considerable history supporting the efforts towards women drivers and hopefully, in a short time, we will be celebrating another success story."

