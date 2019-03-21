Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

shares
comments
F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal
By:
26m ago

Formula 1 chiefs have confirmed a new deal for television coverage in the Middle East and North Africa, after previous broadcaster BeIN Sports deciding against renewing its contract over piracy issues.

The illegal broadcast of F1 footage by BeoutQ has been an ongoing issue in the region, with grand prix racing's chiefs vowing to do it all it can to stop the activity taking place.

But while BeIN Sports lost patience, F1 has now concluded a deal with MBC Group, which is the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa.

MBC will have exclusive rights to broadcast all 21 grands prix this year on its free-to-air channels.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights, Formula 1, said: "We are delighted to have concluded this agreement and very much look forward to working with MBC Group and exploring the many different opportunities, where they are in a unique position to help grow F1 throughout the region."

F1 has also announced an extension of a deal in Poland for ELEVEN SPORTS to broadcast grands prix from 2020 until 2022.

The channel had shown F1 since 2016 and its new deal comes off the back of the full-time return of local hero Robert Kubica.

Next article
Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

Previous article

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

51m ago
Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight Article
Formula 1

Honda’s podium doesn’t resolve struggles overnight

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal Article
Formula 1

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

Latest videos
Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Australia 06:11
Formula 1

Who is winning F1's teammate wars after Australia

18h ago
Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP floor damage explained 11:17
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP floor damage explained

Mar 19, 2019

News in depth
F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal
Formula 1

F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts
Formula 1

Mercedes will continue to evaluate rivals' aero concepts

Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict
Formula 1

Teammate wars! The Australian GP verdict

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.