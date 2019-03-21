F1 confirms replacement Middle East TV deal

The illegal broadcast of F1 footage by BeoutQ has been an ongoing issue in the region, with grand prix racing's chiefs vowing to do it all it can to stop the activity taking place.

But while BeIN Sports lost patience, F1 has now concluded a deal with MBC Group, which is the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa.

MBC will have exclusive rights to broadcast all 21 grands prix this year on its free-to-air channels.

Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights, Formula 1, said: "We are delighted to have concluded this agreement and very much look forward to working with MBC Group and exploring the many different opportunities, where they are in a unique position to help grow F1 throughout the region."

F1 has also announced an extension of a deal in Poland for ELEVEN SPORTS to broadcast grands prix from 2020 until 2022.

The channel had shown F1 since 2016 and its new deal comes off the back of the full-time return of local hero Robert Kubica.