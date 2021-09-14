Tickets Subscribe
Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

By:

Formula 1 has released dramatic new 360-degree footage which shows how Max Verstappen's right rear wheel rolled over Lewis Hamilton's head in their Italian Grand Prix crash.

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Hamilton escaped with just a sore neck after being involved in a collision with his F1 title rival as they battled for position at the first chicane at the midway point of the Monza race last weekend.

Still photos that emerged after the race showed Verstappen's wheel striking Hamilton's helmet, but the new footage published by F1 offers a close-up insight in to what happened exactly.

 

Looking back from the 360-degree camera that all cars carry on their nose, the footage shows Verstappen's car rising up above the left hand side of Hamilton.

At first, Hamilton's halo is hit by the floor area just behind the sidepod of Verstappen's Red Bull, as momentum then carries the RB16B over the top of the Mercedes.

As the Red Bull moves forward, if then dips down to the left as the bottom of the floor slides along the halo near Hamilton's head.

It is when Verstappen's right rear wheel, which has scraped along the top of Hamilton's engine cover and roll hoop, moves forward in front of the airbox that it then drops down and strikes the top of the seven-time world champion's helmet.

Hamilton's head can be seen being pushed down and to the front, before the Red Bull carries on rolling forwards and eventually ends up nose first in the gravel.

Speaking after the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton has been clear how lucky he had been in the crash – and was in no doubt that the halo had saved him from serious injury or death.

"Thank God for the halo that ultimately I think saved me and saved my neck," he said. "I think in the actual moment, it was a big hit. But all I could think of is, could I get going again?"

Read Also:

Photos of Hamilton walking away from the crash showed that the impact with Verstappen's wheel had broken spoilers on top of his helmet.

The 360-degree camera from the front of Verstappen's car captures the moments after the incident, as the Dutchman briefly tries to get going again before giving up and getting out of the car.

 

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

Previous article

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"
Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt
Formula 1

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC Italian GP
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Prime
The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence Prime

The "forced break" that was key to Ricciardo's Monza excellence

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo has long been considered one of Formula 1's elite drivers. But his struggles at McLaren since switching from Renault for 2021 have been painful to watch at times. Yet he's recovered to banish those memories with a famous Monza win – built on a critically important foundation

Formula 1
2 h
Italian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Italian Grand Prix driver ratings

Two drivers produced faultless performances as, for the second year in a row, Monza threw up an unpredictable result that left many to rue what might have been

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash Prime

Why Ricciardo would have won without Verstappen/Hamilton crash

The clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was the major flashpoint the 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be remembered for. Yet by this point, race leader Daniel Ricciardo had already done the hard work that would put him in position to end his and McLaren's lengthy win droughts, on a memorable afternoon in Monza

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2021
Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates Prime

Why Italian GP success is on for McLaren even if Verstappen dominates

For the second time in 2021, McLaren will line up for the start of a grand prix from the first row. It knows it has the chance of "glory" if things go well for Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the start of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, but even if they just maintain their grid positions, signs from the rest of the Monza weekend suggest success is very possible for Formula 1's other orange army

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2021
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021

