F1 question of the week: Are drivers right to criticise Formula 1?

Formula 1 heads into largely unknown territory this weekend in Melbourne, with new cars built to a fresh set of regulations that remain in the early stages of development. Unsurprisingly, there has already been plenty of debate about whether the series has chosen the right direction. The discussion gains even more traction when drivers speak up – and some of their early comments have been particularly blunt.

At the same time, it can seem questionable when those who benefit most from the championship’s growing popularity and commercial success choose to undermine it publicly. On the other hand, if genuine concerns are not raised, the sport also risks ignoring potential problems.

Here, our international editorial team debates whether Formula 1 drivers are right to voice their concerns so openly.

Criticism should be constructive

Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport.com Italy:

Taking a clear-cut stance on this issue is far from straightforward. There is no doubt about the importance of the right to criticism and opinion, even for the leading figures of a sport – that is not the point. Some of the progress Formula 1 has made throughout its history has also been possible thanks to the public statements of its most prominent drivers, who were able to shine a spotlight on issues that had previously remained largely unknown to the wider public. The safety campaign launched by Sir Jackie Stewart in the ‘70s was not without personal cost, but his criticism struck home and helped drive meaningful change.

Sir Jackie Stewart with Jos Verstappen Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Microphones and cameras can be either an asset or a liability – the difference lies in what is said. Drivers can criticise Formula 1; indeed, they must do so when necessary. But challenging a system or a specific issue requires a sound and, above all, complete understanding. Let it be clear: in Formula 1, as in other sports, only the leading figures – those who have reached a status that allows them to speak without fear of repercussions – can truly afford to point the finger at those in charge. Yet experience in a sport does not always guarantee a correct, let alone constructive, perspective.

The recent remarks made by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton regarding the 2026 cars are an example of destructive criticism. The issue is not that two world champions chose to criticise a system of which they are part, but rather that they offered the media instinctive, knee-jerk judgments after just three half-days on track.

It is undeniable that the questionable technical foundations of the new power unit regulations have created a significant challenge for Formula 1, which now finds itself grappling with an electric motor oversized relative to its recharging capacity. However, from two world champions such as Max and Lewis, one might expect more than a destructive soundbite – perhaps an analysis of the roots of the issue or a vision for a possible solution. Reducing the matter to an accusation that they are biting the hand that feeds them misses the point. If that were the only criterion, no one in Formula 1 would ever be entitled to complain about anything.

It is right that Verstappen and Hamilton bring these concerns into the spotlight, but a more constructive, analytical approach would be desirable – something beyond Lewis’ “GP2 feeling” or Max’s “Formula E on steroids”. Both drivers, when they choose to, are capable of sharp insight and carefully measured words. When they instead opt for a frontal attack on the system, they end up creating two problems: one for Formula 1, which finds itself under fire from its own leading protagonists; and one for themselves, as they are accused of taking aim at the very sport that made them global celebrities and multi-millionaires. Seen through that lens, nobody truly comes out on top.

"Their voices must be heard"

Isa Fernandes, Motorsport.com Brazil:

To me, yes – drivers absolutely have the right to criticise Formula 1 because, at the end of the day, they are the ones who strap into the car and put on the show for the fans, sponsors and a global audiences. Regulations change, cars are redesigned, and entire concepts are reshaped in the name of improving the spectacle, primarily for those watching from the outside. But no matter how entertaining or appealing something may seem to the public, it ultimately falls short if that satisfaction is not shared by the drivers themselves. They are the ones behind the wheel, risking their lives and competing on track every single weekend. Their voices must be heard, whether in praise or in criticism, because if they are not satisfied, the rest carries less weight.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Criticism is part of the process that keeps the sport balanced and evolving. It is a way to ensure Formula 1 remains enjoyable and fair for everyone involved. Often, drivers use public platforms to state their views more emphatically, sparking necessary debates about ongoing changes and transformations within the championship. Formula 1 is a sport, and like any other, its key protagonists have both the autonomy and the responsibility to question it when they believe it can improve for the collective good.

Let them talk

Fabien Gaillard, Motorsport.com France:

I am not a supporter of absolute freedom of speech in general – there must be both legal and moral limits – but for Formula 1 in particular, my view is simple: let them talk.

Besides, criticising F1 is almost a sport in itself. I’m not sure many global sports are criticised as much and as repeatedly as Formula 1 for its fundamental aspects. We are used to this form of self-criticism; we are constantly exposed to it, and the recent comments by Verstappen or Hamilton are just more episodes in this ongoing saga. The strength of F1 is that it will still be around when they retire.

I do not want to fall straight into the somewhat clichéd expression that “bad publicity is still publicity”, but there is a bit of that too. It may not be met with enthusiasm by part of the public, but when it comes to the 2026 regulations and the start of the season, there will be immense curiosity to see whether F1 driving, qualifying and racing will be as cataclysmic as some are predicting.

Ultimately, F1 has long suffered from the fact that it cannot always produce more than 1 hour and 40 minutes of boredom every two weeks. So this is not necessarily a bad thing for the sport – and for us in the media, let’s be honest – that major players, especially star drivers, provide entertainment and fuel the debate with “controversial” off-track statements. That is also part of the grand circus.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Dan Istitene / Getty Images

And if we are being completely honest, we should remember that the recent resurgence in the sport’s popularity took root around 2019–2020, in a context where there was a lot of criticism of F1, its engines and its ability to produce anything better than processions at the end of which Mercedes scored easy one-two finishes. Those who were around after the 2019 French Grand Prix probably still remember it.

It’s an obligation, not a right

Mike Mulder, Motorsport.com Netherlands:

Drivers do not have the right to do so; they are obliged to do so. The drivers are the only ones who truly understand what some of these new rules imply – they are the ones in the car, taking the risks and putting their lives on the line.

There is, of course, a fine line between constructive criticism and ridiculing the sport or its regulations. But let’s be clear: feedback is not disrespect – it is necessary. If drivers do not speak up about problems that only they can experience firsthand, then who will?

Calling it “complaining” misses the point entirely. It is about accountability and improvement. And yes, I can see why some people may find certain comments overly direct. That directness may not always be comfortable, but as long as it is not insulting or personal, it should be welcomed – not dismissed.

Free speech – for all

Khaldoun Younes, Motorsport.com Middle East:

I have always believed in the right to free speech for all parties, allowing the audience to form their own opinions on the issues at hand.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Regarding the sport in general – or F1 specifically – people naturally want to hear the athletes’ opinions on various topics, as they are the “knights” of this sport. We are all aware of the political and commercial tensions that can arise from an opinion going viral (Alonso’s “GP2 engine” comment being an infamous example), but at the same time I believe it is crucial that people involved in the sport are able to voice their thoughts, as they are at the heart of the action.

So I would say I fully support free speech for all parties, including teams, CEOs, team principals and drivers, of course. And let the audience form their own views about what happens in their favourite sport.

They may be right about 2026

Jose Carlos de Celis, Motorsport.com Spain:

Yes – when it is constructive criticism not driven by self-interest.

We journalists do our job, the public consumes the spectacle, and Formula 1 and the FIA organise it, but without the teams and drivers the business would not continue. Therefore, it is logical and necessary for the protagonists to have a say in the competition. After all, the product must be something with which they are able to generate as much excitement as possible.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula One Group Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Of course, the criticism should be constructive and genuinely aimed at improvement – not simply voiced when the rules work against a driver or when a car does not suit their driving style. And it is also important to remember that it is one thing to say “the rules are crap” and quite another to personally attack the person who made them, even if drivers may sometimes feel tempted to do so.

All drivers should be able to criticise F1, but when such experienced voices as Hamilton, Alonso or Verstappen speak, the championship should listen and consider how it can improve. And with regard to 2026, while we still need to see the real races to judge properly, it seems the drivers – and others – may well be right in their criticism of the new rules.

