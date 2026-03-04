FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units
The sustainable fuels that will be used by the four teams running Mercedes engines has been approved by the FIA ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
Petronas has obtained homologation for the sustainable fuel that will power the Mercedes Formula 1 engines used by the Silver Arrows as well as McLaren, Williams and Alpine. The Malaysian giant’s department responsible for the Formula 1 programme received the necessary certification to take part in the 2026 world championship at the last moment, with the season opener in Melbourne scheduled to kick off this week.
The new homologation procedure introduced for sustainable fuels is far more complex than the one previously defined for the gasoline used up to last season.
Until 2025, fuels were verified and certified in a laboratory affiliated with the FIA. Manufacturers would send a sample and receive results within about 20 days. Starting this season, the process has become much more complicated and while manufacturers moved well in advance, setbacks risked making the timelines significantly longer.
This year, the FIA has delegated certification to an external body tasked not only with analysing the final product, but also with verifying the entire production process.
For the 2026 season, the entire supply chain is subject to checks. Personnel from the certifying body visit the production facilities directly to ensure that every phase complies with the criteria established by FIA regulations.
The certifications of the individual components are also examined, including those from any suppliers involved in the chain. If even a single certification is missing, the fuel, even if compliant with the specifications, cannot be homologated.
Petronas and Mercedes have not commented on the matter, but the delay in homologation appears to have been linked precisely to the certifications required to complete the procedure.
Share Or Save This Story
The 2026 Formula 1 spotter's guide
Mercedes F1 unveils new adidas 2026 Silver Arrows collection
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
Latest news
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have
FIA approves Petronas sustainable fuels for Mercedes F1 power units
The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare
Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
The non-championship F1 champions
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments