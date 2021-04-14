Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO

By:

Renault’s CEO has downplayed the possibility of linking the Alpine Formula 1 squad to a partner team in the near future, saying it is currently “not a good deal”.

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO

Renault rebranded its works F1 team under the Alpine brand for 2021 as part of the ‘Renaulution’ within the company that was instigated by new CEO Luca de Meo following his takeover last summer.

But Renault is not currently supplying any other F1 teams with power units after its customer McLaren contract ended last year, with the British team switching to Mercedes for 2021.

By comparison, its three power unit rivals all have at least two customer teams to work with. Mercedes has McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams; Ferrari works with Haas and Alfa Romeo; and Honda powers Red Bull and AlphaTauri.

Renault bosses have previously said that they are relaxed about the situation, and although they would be open to a partner team model in the future, it would have to be the right deal.

Speaking in a recent roundtable media call, Renault CEO de Meo acknowledged the benefits offered by partner teams, but questioned how beneficial the model was financially for the power unit supplier.

“Of course theoretically, it’s better when you have your engine used by others, because you can maybe exchange data, share some of the things,” de Meo told select outlets including Motorsport.com.

“But the current conditions - and this I say it very clearly - especially economical conditions, of transfer of technology between one team and another, the ones that are defined by the federation - are actually not very favourable.

“So the price that other teams pay to access the technology of people like us that make the initial investment, it’s not a good business case, if you want my opinion.

“I said that already a lot of times. I don’t want to enter into numbers, but I can tell you that this is not a good deal.

“It’s only made so that smaller teams that don’t have the ability to produce an engine, and this is the large majority, can get into the game. But for us economically, it doesn’t change a lot.”

Williams has been one team linked with Renault to form a potential B-team partnership in the future, but has made clear it wants to maintain its independence in the long-term.

Read Also:

Despite facing a reduced data set by only supplying power units to itself, Alpine boss Laurent Rossi said there were also significantly reduced risks involved should things go wrong.

“Providing a power unit to others is, as Luca said, can be a benefit, because you can derive some extra data points to further solidify the reliability and performance of your power unit,” Rossi said.

“That said, the way it has been built up until recently makes it dangerously expensive, in fact, as soon as you enter troubles in terms of dealing and managing the performance of the other power units.

“If you have reliability issues on the track, then suddenly you have like a crisis, and you need to delegate a part of your team there.

“You have to have the structure for that, which is not what we decided, because it’s another team that sits around, do nothing, and get ready to do it to support the other team.

“So we’d rather have all of our team focused on designing our chassis and engine, and then we’ll figure it out if we have space, time, energy, for others.

“But at the moment, we’re pretty happy doing it this way to be honest.”

shares
comments
Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea

Previous article

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alpine
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO

38min
2
Formula 1

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea

2h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

22h
4
Formula 1

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

19h
5
Supercars

Supercars broadens promotional material ban

2h
Latest news
F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO
Formula 1

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO

38m
Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea
Formula 1

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea

2h
Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

3h
Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

15h
Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car
Formula 1

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

16h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Alpine
Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine "scared" itself in Bahrain with hot-weather struggles

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
20h
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021

Trending Today

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

Supercars broadens promotional material ban
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars broadens promotional material ban

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
Indy Lights Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts
Kart Kart / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Alguersuari to make racing return in karts

Latest news

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 partner teams ‘not a good deal’ currently, says Renault CEO

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Domenicali rules out two-day F1 weekend idea

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.