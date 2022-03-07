Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced Next / Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Imola secures new F1 contract until 2025

Imola will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025, after agreeing a contract extension with the sport’s owners Liberty Media.

Imola secures new F1 contract until 2025
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

The home of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari returned to the F1 schedule in 2020 when it helped the sport as it managed to put on a full calendar during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The track, which hosted the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and the San Marino GP from 1981 to 2006, proved a popular hit with fans and drivers for its old school vibe.

Having retained its spot on the schedule since then under the guise of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the venue has now signed a three-year contract extension that will ensure it stays on the calendar until at least 2025.

It is understood that the new contract is worth around $25 million per season, but the fee can be adjusted downwards to not exceed $10m if race organisers are forced to hold the event behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club of Italy, said: “I am very satisfied with the agreement reached with Liberty Media.

“It was a complicated contract, because it was made by us, which is a public body, with a private body like Formula 1. But the important thing is that we managed to confirm the GP in Imola until 2025.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali welcomed the news of Imola’s extended contract.

“I am delighted that we will be continuing our excellent partnership with Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix until 2025,” he explained.

“The circuit is iconic and has been part of the history of our sport and they have done an incredible job of hosting two races during the pandemic. It is a proud moment for our Italian fans to host two races and for all our fans around the world to see this fantastic circuit on the calendar for the future.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and George Russell, Williams FW43B

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Funding for the deal has been helped by the national government and local Emilia Romagna region, which has secured naming rights for the grand prix itself.

Damiani added: “We have two Formula 1 races in Italy for the next few years. It was a great team effort.

“We have managed to create a great group and I must say thanks to the Government and the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Infrastructure and to the Emilia-Romagna Region.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced
Previous article

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced
Next article

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided

F1 2022 ‘brute force’ aero helping dial out McLaren weaknesses Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

F1 2022 ‘brute force’ aero helping dial out McLaren weaknesses

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Latest news

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas confirms Fittipaldi for Bahrain test, race seat undecided

Imola secures new F1 contract until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1

Imola secures new F1 contract until 2025

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced

Insider's guide: What F1 penalties are there and how are they applied?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Insider's guide: What F1 penalties are there and how are they applied?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.