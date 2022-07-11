Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Next / F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Opinion

F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back

OPINION: Going to a Formula 1 race should be an unforgettable experience, but reports of abuse and harassment pervaded the Austrian Grand Prix and turned multiple fans off from attending races in the future lest it happen again. Ultimately, those present who precipitated such vile behaviour should not be made to feel welcome

Luke Smith
By:
F1 must act on abuse - no fan should attend a GP and not want to go back
Listen to this article

Attending a Formula 1 grand prix is something many fans rarely - and in some cases never - get the opportunity to do.

To do so is something very special. It’s something you’ve saved up for ages to do, something you’ve had firmly put in the diary, booking your flights and hotels. You’ve made your flags, got your merch, and planned out your trip to the very last detail.

But then you get to the track, and it turns into an experience that makes you not want to go to an F1 race ever again.

That’s the reality that a number of fans sadly faced over the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, as reports of sexual harassment towards women, racial abuse and the use of homophobic slurs flooded social media, showing the sinister, unacceptable side of F1’s current fan boom.

The Austrian Grand Prix is regarded as being one of the best-run of the F1 season. Having not attended the race since 2019, I tweeted last Wednesday how excited I was to be back, urging people to attend if they’re going to pick a European race. Great views, great facilities, great racing - what more could you want?

Well, you want a great fan experience when you are on the ground. The tagline used around the Red Bull Ring was: “Life is better at a race track." On face value, it is a nice way to urge people to come to your race.

But life is not better when you’re being catcalled. Or jeered because of who you support. Or abused because of who you love or the colour of your skin. Or, in one of the most shocking stories that emerged on Sunday, having your dress lifted up by a group of drunk male fans who say: “You’re a Hamilton fan, you don’t deserve respect.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, signs autographs for fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, signs autographs for fans

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

It’s sickening behaviour that needs to be stamped out not only from F1’s fanbase, but from society altogether. The world may seem more divided than ever as elected leaders thrive on polarisation and internet trolls use “snowflakes” as an excuse to be awful human beings. But for such behaviour to stretch to F1, where simply supporting a different driver was justification for some to hurl abuse and ruin weekends, is deeply sad and so wrong.

And let’s be clear right now: alcohol is zero excuse. Leaving the track every evening, we saw people vomiting or urinating around the track exit, who had clearly consumed too much through the day. Limiting the amount of alcohol people have is difficult, but steps such as limiting how much fans can bring in - a step taken at Bathurst - would be a start. Yet it does not justify one iota the abuse and harassment some in the crowd felt they could give out.

F1’s current boom has been incredible to watch. Almost every race has been a sell-out this season, and it feels like things have never been better in terms of fan engagement and people embracing the series. All tracks and promoters are able to track the demographics of fans who are buying their tickets, and will note the surge in female and young fans attending races. It’s a really promising sign for F1’s future.

Yet it also feels that fans are more divided that ever. Is it a consequence of the tribal nature of the fanbases, only hardened by the toxic nature of last year’s title fight? Potentially. Sport will always have partisan fans, but things such as cheering crashes - especially when the condition of the driver is not known - are not correct. To harass people over who they support or even burn rival merchandise is so far beyond the limit.

It must also be stressed this is not all F1 fans. This is a stupid, “brainless” minority, to quote Toto Wolff, who was forthright in his message to them: “Whoever reads my sentence: stay away. We don’t want you. If you’re part of that group, f*** off.”

But there is still a need to shift mindsets. F1 has been clear in its push to make the series more inclusive and diverse to better reflect the wider world. Lewis Hamilton has naturally been a key voice to aid this change, supporting underrepresented groups through funding schemes such as Mission 44, in which he has invested more than £20m of his own money, and Ignite, the charity he jointly set up with Mercedes. Hamilton stressed the need for funding to aid F1’s shifts, saying its corporate social responsibility campaign, We Race As One, had been “just words.” F1 is funding university scholarships for a number of students from underrepresented groups, but needs to ensure the push for inclusion also goes all the way to fans.

The way to do that is not only through messaging, and encouraging drivers to use their platforms, but also through action to make clear that such behaviour is not acceptable. Identifying the perpetrators of abuse is harder at open events compared to football matches, for example. But where action can be taken, it must.

Sebastian Vettel says fans who indulge in abuse and harassment should get lifetime bans from F1 races

Sebastian Vettel says fans who indulge in abuse and harassment should get lifetime bans from F1 races

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Whoever these people are, they should be ashamed of themselves and they should be banned from racing events for their lives,” said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. “I think there should be zero tolerance. If people have a good time and drink too much that’s OK, but it doesn’t justify or excuse wrong behaviour.”

“‘We race as one’,” Vettel quoted. “So, the fans are a part of that.”

Vettel, as ever, is on the money. We are all in this together. If we want to make F1 a more tolerant, accepting and inclusive series, then we all have to be pulling in the right direction. We have to call out unacceptable behaviour, stamp out abuse and work hard to keep shifting mindsets - particularly to protect the growing number of women not only working in the paddock, but through our fanbase.

"It was somehow understood that you have to accept a little bit of suffering, if someone was making a sexist comment or something that was described as just banter,” said Wolff. “Today, that’s just not on any more. People are truly hurt or feel discriminated, and that’s why we need to all more aware.

“I have the perfect professor at home, Susie [Wolff], who says, that was seen as funny 10 years ago because nobody cared, but I can tell you, for me that’s borderline or for me that’s too much. For us guys who’ve had that, and it was always seen as banter, we just need to have a bit of a mind shift.”

F1 and a number of teams took steps to contact some of the fans who were subject to abuse in Austria, getting them into the paddock to meet their heroes after the race. It was a small, welcome step that will hopefully ensure their experiences do not dampen their fandom.

But this must be acted on swiftly and with no tolerance for abusers. Fans are the most important part of F1. Without them, none of us can do what we do. We must work hard to protect them.

And to the abusers and harassers? Let it be clear: you are not F1 fans. You are not welcome in our series.

As Toto rightly said: you can f*** off.

Fans watch the action from a packed grandstand

Fans watch the action from a packed grandstand

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard
Previous article

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Next article

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns

F1 plans talks with teams over carbon brake dust concerns
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals Austrian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher: Fighting Hamilton will help me ‘not be afraid’ against F1 rivals

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ex-F1 boss Ecclestone charged with fraud over £400m of overseas assets

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Honda: Door ‘not closed’ on Formula 1 return in 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda: Door ‘not closed’ on Formula 1 return in 2026

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Binotto too "nervous" to watch F1 Austrian GP closing stages

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
14 h
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard Prime

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull F1’s backyard

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
20 h
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Prime

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP Prime

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austrian GP

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.