"F1" movie's Damson Idris makes championship return with new "All To Drive For" campaign

F1 movie star Damson Idris has returned to the world of Formula 1 with a new campaign ahead of the 2026 season.

The All To Drive For campaign will feature the 34-year-old British actor alongside all 22 drivers from the 2026 grid. F1.com shared a teaser trailer for the new campaign on 22 February. The trailer began with a garage opening to reveal Idris. "You think you know Formula 1?" he asked. "Think again."

2025 champion Lando Norris added: "Everything is changing," before the trailer returned to Idris, followed by Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad, Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

"The 2026 season welcomes Formula 1’s next generation of racing, with new cars, new engines, and a whole new style of driving," Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of F1, explained in a press release.

"It’s the biggest shake up our sport has ever seen with the playing field levelled as each team battles to produce the best car and performance. The campaign invites fans both old and new to get involved at a time where every lap is unpredictable, and it’s all to drive for."

The campaign coincides with the new regulations in the championship. The 2026 season rules feature an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power among many other changes, including smaller, lighter cars and the introduction of active aerodynamics, which replaces DRS.

Idris has become well-known in the F1 space after the success of the F1 movie in June 2025. The filming of the movie took place during real race weekends, meaning Idris, his co-star Brad Pitt, and the film crew would often be seen within the paddock.

Since its release in June 2025, F1 has grossed over $630million at the global box office and has been a popular picture during awards season, with the most recent win coming at the BAFTAs on 22 February for Best Sound.