"F1" movie scores 2026 Grammy with Chris Stapleton after three nominations

Awards season is in full swing, and the F1 movie has picked up another trophy as Chris Stapleton won the 2026 GRAMMY for Best Country Solo Performance for his track Bad As I Used To Be from the blockbuster.

F1 received three nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards. Tate McRae was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for her track Just Keep Watching from the F1 movie, but lost out to Lady Gaga's Abracadabra. F1 The Album was also nominated in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category, but Sinners took the award.

Stapleton joined a strong line-up of artists on F1 The Album, such as Ed Sheeran, RAYE, Burna Boy and Rosé. In addition to featuring in the film, which has surpassed $630million at the global box office since its June 2025 release, Stapleton's Bad As I Used To Be has become part of Formula 1's race weekend track coverage alongside Sheeran's Drive.

The F1 movie stars Brad Pitt, who plays semi-retired driver Sonny Hayes as he returns to F1 with the struggling APXGP team, owned by his former team-mate Rubén Cervantes (Javier Bardem). Joining the team alongside rookie driver Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, the team has the remaining nine races of the season to win a race. If they fail, the team's investors will sell the team.

Filmed during real F1 race weekends, drivers from the 2023 and 2024 seasons also cameo in the film, including Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who also served as an executive producer.

F1 movie awards

Award Category Date of ceremony Recipient(s) Result Academy Awards Best Picture March 15, 2026 Chad Oman, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Pending Academy Awards Best Film Editing March 15, 2026 Stephen Mirrione, Patrick J. Smith Pending Academy Awards Best Sound March 15, 2026 Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John Pending Academy Awards Best Visual Effects March 15, 2026 Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson Pending African-American Film Critics Association Best Supporting Actor February 18, 2026 Damson Idris Won African-American Film Critics Association Top 10 Films of the Year February 18, 2026 F1 7th Place Artios Awards Feature Big Budget – Drama February 26, 2026 Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann Pending Astra Film Awards Best Action or Science Fiction Feature January 9, 2026 F1 Nominated Astra Midseason Movie Awards Best Picture July 3, 2025 F1 Nominated Astra Midseason Movie Awards Best Actor July 3, 2025 Brad Pitt Nominated Astra Midseason Movie Awards Best Supporting Actor July 3, 2025 Javier Bardem Nominated Astra Midseason Movie Awards Best Supporting Actress July 3, 2025 Kerry Condon Nominated Astra Midseason Movie Awards Best Stunts July 3, 2025 F1 Nominated Austin Film Critics Association Best Editing December 18, 2025 Stephen Mirrione Nominated Austin Film Critics Association Best Stunt Work December 18, 2025 Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby Nominated Austin Film Critics Association Best Visual Effects December 18, 2025 Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson Nominated British Academy Film Awards Best Special Visual Effects February 22, 2026 Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington Pending British Academy Film Awards Best Editing February 22, 2026 Stephen Mirrione Pending British Academy Film Awards Best Sound February 22, 2026 Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta Pending Camerimage Golden Frog November 22, 2025 Claudio Miranda Nominated Celebration of Cinema and Television Supporting Actor Award – Film December 9, 2025 Damson Idris Won Chicago Film Critics Association Best Editing December 12, 2025 Stephen Mirrione, Patrick J. Smith Nominated Costume Designers Guild Excellence in Contemporary Film February 12, 2026 Julian Day Pending Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Cinematography January 4, 2026 Claudio Miranda Nominated Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Editing January 4, 2026 Stephen Mirrione Won Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Visual Effects January 4, 2026 Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson Nominated Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Stunt Design January 4, 2026 Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby Nominated Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Song January 4, 2026 Ed Sheeran (for "Drive") Nominated Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Score January 4, 2026 Hans Zimmer Nominated Critics' Choice Movie Awards Best Sound January 4, 2026 Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John Won Golden Globe Awards Cinematic and Box Office Achievement January 11, 2026 F1 Nominated Golden Globe Awards Best Original Score January 11, 2026 Hans Zimmer Nominated Grammy Awards Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media February 1, 2026 F1 the Album Nominated Grammy Awards Best Dance Pop Recording February 1, 2026 Tate McRae (for "Just Keep Watching") Nominated Grammy Awards Best Country Solo Performance February 1, 2026 Chris Stapleton (for "Bad As I Used To Be") Won Hollywood Music In Media Awards Song – Feature Film November 19, 2025 Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, John Mayer (for "Drive") Nominated Hollywood Music In Media Awards Song – Feature Film November 19, 2025 Don Toliver, Doja Cat, Hans Zimmer, Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin (for "Lose My Mind") Nominated Hollywood Music In Media Awards Score – Feature Film November 19, 2025 Hans Zimmer Nominated Hollywood Music In Media Awards Soundtrack Album November 19, 2025 Atlantic Records Won National Board of Review Top 10 Films December 3, 2025 F1 Won Producers Guild of America Awards Best Theatrical Motion Picture February 28, 2026 F1 Pending San Diego Film Critics Society Best Editing December 15, 2025 Stephen Mirrione, Patrick J. Smith Nominated San Diego Film Critics Society Best Sound Design December 15, 2025 F1 Runner-up San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle Best Film Editing December 14, 2025 Stephen Mirrione Nominated Seattle Film Critics Society Best Original Score December 15, 2025 Hans Zimmer Nominated Seattle Film Critics Society Best Visual Effects December 15, 2025 Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington Nominated Saturn Awards Best Action / Adventure Film March 8, 2026 F1 Pending Set Decorators Society of America Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film February 21, 2026 Andrew McCarthy, Véronique Melery, Mark Tildesley, Ben Munro Pending St. Louis Film Critics Association Best Visual Effects December 14, 2025 Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson Nominated St. Louis Film Critics Association Best Editing December 14, 2025 Stephen Mirrione Nominated St. Louis Film Critics Association Best Action Film December 14, 2025 F1 Nominated St. Louis Film Critics Association Best Stunts December 14, 2025 Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby Nominated Visual Effects Society Awards Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature February 25, 2026 Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Keith Alfred Dawson Pending Visual Effects Society Awards Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Feature (For Modern Race and POV Footage) February 25, 2026 Hugo Gauvreau, Chris Davies, Raushan Raj, Amaury Rospars Pending Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Best Editing December 7, 2025 Stephen Mirrione Won Washington D.C. Area Film Critics Association Best Stunts December 7, 2025 F1 Nominated