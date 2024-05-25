All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: Leclerc beats Piastri to pole; Verstappen sixth

Charles Leclerc beat Oscar Piastri to claim his third Monaco Grand Prix pole, as Max Verstappen's hopes of setting Formula 1's consecutive poles record ended after a brief wall hit.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, gives a thumbs up after Qualifying

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Monegasque dazzled throughout the Friday and Saturday sessions in Monaco, and built up his speed over the sessions to eventually land on a 1m10.270s - a tenth shy of Lewis Hamilton's record pole time set in 2019.

"It was nice, the feeling after a qualifying lap is always very special here," Leclerc said. "I'm really happy about the lap."

"Qualifying is not everything, as much as it helps Sunday's race we need to put it all together tomorrow. I need a good launch and when we do that, hopefully Carlos [Sainz] can follow me and put us in a 1-2. If we are 1-2 we can control the race."

Piastri ran the Ferrari driver close and became the closest competitor to Leclerc, but was just shy of gazumping him in the battle for pole.

Verstappen struggled throughout the weekend with the ride of his Red Bull throughout the final two sectors, but ultimately came unstuck in the opening sector of his final lap where he narrowly survived a scuffle with the Sainte Devote exit barrier. This nonetheless forced the championship leader to abort his lap, and he thus suffered a drop down the order.

Carlos Sainz grabbed third place, while Lando Norris made it into the top four after recovering from a late breakout from the Q1 relegation zone.

George Russell also outqualified Verstappen as Mercedes seemed in stronger form throughout the Monaco weekend thus far, although Lewis Hamilton could not quite leapfrog the Dutch driver and had to be content with seventh.

Yuki Tsunoda took eighth over Alex Albon, who ran off-sequence in Q3 to claim a lap good enough for ninth, as Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Gasly knocked out Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon in Q2 with a late lap that booked the ex-AlphaTauri driver's place in the top 10 shoot-out. Ocon joined Nico Hulkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll, and Kevin Magnussen in the bottom five of the intermediate session.

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez were the biggest scalps claimed in Q1, as both drivers were left exposed towards the end of the session by their inability to find a competitive lap.

Alonso's final lap initially set him into 13th, but he slipped down the order as a host of other drivers shook off the pressure to improve at the death of the 18-minute session. This thrust the Aston Martin driver, who came within a whisker of securing pole last year, down into 16th.

Perez spent the majority of the session floundering towards the back of the order and, after falling into the drop zone, could not climb out as his final lap of the session failed to yield performance.

The two were separated by Logan Sargeant, as Sauber duo Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu propped up the order.

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.270  
Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.424 0.154
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.518 0.248
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.542 0.272
George Russell Mercedes 1'10.543 0.273
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567 0.297
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.621 0.351
Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'10.858 0.588
Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'10.948 0.678
10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.311 1.041
11  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'11.285 1.015
12  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.440 1.170
13  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'11.482 1.212
14  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.563 1.293
15  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'11.725 1.455
16  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.019 1.749
17  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'12.020 1.750
18  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.060 1.790
19  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'12.512 2.242
20  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'13.028 2.758

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Pirelli set for new extreme wet-weather F1 tyre test with Ferrari
Next article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Monaco GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win

Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Leclerc struggled to see through tears on way to Monaco GP win
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt

Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils changes to NASCAR Roval layout

Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils changes to NASCAR Roval layout

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils changes to NASCAR Roval layout
Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap

Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap
Kyle Larson commits to running Indy 500, will miss start of Coke 600

Kyle Larson commits to running Indy 500, will miss start of Coke 600

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Kyle Larson commits to running Indy 500, will miss start of Coke 600
Bastianini admits he deliberately ignored penalty orders in Catalan GP

Bastianini admits he deliberately ignored penalty orders in Catalan GP

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Bastianini admits he deliberately ignored penalty orders in Catalan GP

Prime

Discover prime content
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global