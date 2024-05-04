All Series
Formula 1 Miami GP

F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in the US as part of the Miami Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Alex Albon, Williams FW46

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Miami will host a Sprint for the first time this year, with a short 100km race set to take place on Saturday morning ahead of the main qualifying.

The grid for the Sprint was decided by a separate shootout, which was held on Friday afternoon in place of FP2. Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Red Bull, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc securing second spot on the grid.

What time does the sprint race for the Miami Grand Prix start?

The Miami GP Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.

  • Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2024
  • Start time:  16:00 GMT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Saturday) / 01:00 JST (Saturday) / 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

Shootout

20:30

21:30

22:30

 16:30

13:30

 06:30¹

05:30¹

 02:00¹

Sprint

16:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

 09:00

02:00¹

 01:00¹

21:30
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch the Miami GP Sprint race?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Miami GP Sprint race?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Miami GP Sprint - Starting grid:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.641

 222.306
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.108

1'27.749

 222.033
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.235

1'27.876

 221.712
4 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.403

1'28.044

 221.289
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.462

1'28.103

 221.141
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.520

1'28.161

 220.995
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.734

1'28.375

 220.460
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.778

1'28.419

 220.350
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.831

1'28.472

 220.218
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.835

1'28.476

 220.208
11 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.702

1'28.343

 220.540
12 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.730

1'28.371

 220.470
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.738

1'28.379

 220.450
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.973

1'28.614

 219.865
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

 

  
16 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.544

1'29.185

 218.458
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.626

1'29.267

 218.257
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.719

1'29.360

 218.030
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.910

1'29.551

 217.565
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.217

1'29.858

 216.822
View full results  

Rachit Thukral
