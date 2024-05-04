F1 Miami GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in the US as part of the Miami Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.
Miami will host a Sprint for the first time this year, with a short 100km race set to take place on Saturday morning ahead of the main qualifying.
The grid for the Sprint was decided by a separate shootout, which was held on Friday afternoon in place of FP2. Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Red Bull, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc securing second spot on the grid.
What time does the sprint race for the Miami Grand Prix start?
The Miami GP Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2024
- Start time: 16:00 GMT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Saturday) / 01:00 JST (Saturday) / 21:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
09:30
|
02:30¹
|
01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Shootout
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
22:30
|16:30
|
13:30
|06:30¹
|
05:30¹
|02:00¹
|
Sprint
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|09:00
|
02:00¹
|01:00¹
|
21:30
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch the Miami GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Miami GP Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Miami GP Sprint - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'27.641
|222.306
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.108
1'27.749
|222.033
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.235
1'27.876
|221.712
|4
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.403
1'28.044
|221.289
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.462
1'28.103
|221.141
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.520
1'28.161
|220.995
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.734
1'28.375
|220.460
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.778
1'28.419
|220.350
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.831
1'28.472
|220.218
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.835
1'28.476
|220.208
|11
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.702
1'28.343
|220.540
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.730
1'28.371
|220.470
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.738
1'28.379
|220.450
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.973
1'28.614
|219.865
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.544
1'29.185
|218.458
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.626
1'29.267
|218.257
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.719
1'29.360
|218.030
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.910
1'29.551
|217.565
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.217
1'29.858
|216.822
|View full results
