F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position ahead of title rivals Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The Mexico GP will begin at 2pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez

Date : Sunday, 27 October, 2024

: Sunday, 27 October, 2024 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Quali 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch the Mexico Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

