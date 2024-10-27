F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 27 October. Here's how you can watch the 20th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position ahead of title rivals Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).
|Event
|Date
|
Oct 27
14:00
|
Mexican GP - Race
|
Oct 27
14:00
What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?
The Mexico GP will begin at 2pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez
- Date: Sunday, 27 October, 2024
- Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)
2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
FP2
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Quali
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|
17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|
02:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
-
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
07:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch the Mexico Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'15.946
|204.018
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.225
1'16.171
|203.415
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.314
1'16.260
|203.178
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.319
1'16.265
|203.165
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.410
1'16.356
|202.923
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.705
1'16.651
|202.142
|7
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.940
1'16.886
|201.524
|8
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.946
1'16.892
|201.508
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.119
1'17.065
|201.056
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.419
1'17.365
|200.276
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.183
1'17.129
|200.889
|12
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.216
1'17.162
|200.803
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.222
1'17.168
|200.787
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.348
1'17.294
|200.460
|15
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.871
1'17.817
|199.113
|16
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.612
1'17.558
|199.778
|17
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+1.651
1'17.597
|199.677
|18
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.665
1'17.611
|199.641
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.671
1'17.617
|199.626
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.126
1'18.072
|198.462
|View full results
