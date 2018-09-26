F1 launches dedicated live timing app after criticism

Reviews of the latest upgrade of the official F1 app were very critical due to the limitations on live timing and other issues, and F1 said it was a "priority" to sort the problems in the upcoming releases.

However, while F1 continues work on improving the app, the sport has decided to make the previous live timing app available to F1 fans ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

"The launch of our new F1 app didn't quite live up to your expectations, and Live Timing didn't deliver the great mobile F1 experience you previously enjoyed," said F1.

"We've taken your feedback seriously. And we're working hard to make the F1 app even better.

"In the meantime, we're launching a dedicated F1 Live Timing app, to sit alongside our F1 app, so you don't miss a millisecond."

The app is already available for Android and iOS users.