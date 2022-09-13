Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display Next / The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”

McLaren’s Lando Norris thinks his Italian Grand Prix was one of his best F1 drives after recovering from a poor start and a slow pitstop.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Norris: Monza recovery after issues “one of my best F1 races”
Listen to this article

Following grid penalties for various competitors, Norris started third on the grid, but his bid to run in clear air was nipped in the bud by a poor getaway off the line, which was down to an incorrect setting beyond his control.

Norris then got stuck in the DRS train behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo and decided to extend his first stint on mediums. That looked to work perfectly and get him back out ahead of the gaggle of cars, until a slow pitstop for softs shuffled him back in traffic again.

A late safety car then prevented the Brit from making the most of his soft tyres and finishing higher than seventh.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he felt he did a good job to recover from his mishaps, Norris said it was “probably one of my best races in Formula 1”.

“I just went extremely long on the first stint, I think I boxed like lap 35 or 36,” Norris said. “I would say it was probably one of my best races in Formula 1 in terms of management and being patient with things.

“It was definitely my best this year, but almost in Formula 1. P7 doesn't feel like it accomplishes a lot for what I feel like I did today, but that's life. It happens, we'll learn from it and move on.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, makes a pit stop

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Norris reckoned that without the slow stop he would have had a chance to hold off Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, who both came through the field after a grid penalty.

“I probably should have finished P5, so I'm a bit disappointed,” he added. “It was an extremely poor launch because of incorrect settings, nothing I could have done differently, really. And then a poor pitstop, which probably cost us the position to Lewis.

“Whether or not he would have passed me after a few laps, quite possibly, but we would have had a race and an opportunity. And maybe I could have hung on until the safety car. So yeah, fifth was where we should have been, but we ended up seventh.”

Norris was warned by the team to expect a poor start but said he didn't have the chance to change any settings in time.

“It was just settings for the launch, which you have to have and you can't adjust once the one-minute signal goes or whatever, you're not allowed to change it, so nothing I could have done,” he explained.

“They told me and I kind of expected something poor. Of course, when the lights go out, you have to react and you feel like you've got to get going. That's something that's never happened and probably will never happen again. Hopefully. Touch wood!”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Nyck de Vries, Williams FW44

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Adding to Norris' issues, Ricciardo's retirement after an engine shutdown made for a flawed race for McLaren in its battle for fourth in the constructors’ championship with Alpine.

But despite scoring fewer points than hoped, team boss Seidl said that the car's pace was encouraging, especially after it was nowhere on similarly high-speed Spa.

“I agree it was a very strong race from both drivers,” he said. “On Lando's side unfortunately, we had too many issues which were in the way of scoring an even better result because I guess with a clean race, it might have been even possible to score a P5.

“Even after losing the position to Fernando [Alonso] at the virtual safety car restart, we were actually in a position to just overtake him back on track, which was encouraging to see.

“We expected a lot more problems in terms of pace with our car this weekend, so that was very encouraging.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display
Previous article

Vettel unhappy F1 'neglected' green message for Monza plane display
Next article

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
From Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside De Vries' dream F1 debut
Formula 1

From Paddock Club to Monza points: Inside De Vries' dream F1 debut

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren
IndyCar

Palou stays with Ganassi in IndyCar for 2023, Rosenqvist remains at McLaren

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris and Ricciardo expect struggle to repeat 2021 Italian GP F1 heroics

Norris: Alpine F1 has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris: Alpine F1 has done "pretty bad job" to only just be ahead of McLaren

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Norris expecting "difficult weekend" for McLaren in Italian GP

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Piastri truth shows criticisms of him were “unfair”, says McLaren

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”

Lewis Hamilton admits that his Mercedes Formula 1 team will need some good fortune if it is to win a race before the end of the 2022 season.

Gasly expecting “nightmares” about Ricciardo’s F1 rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly expecting “nightmares” about Ricciardo’s F1 rear wing

Pierre Gasly says that he will have “nightmares” about the McLaren MCL36 rear wing after spending many laps behind Daniel Ricciardo during the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option

Alpine says its preference is to go for an experienced Formula 1 driver as Fernando Alonso’s replacement next year, but says Formula 2 race winner Jack Doohan is a contender.

Monza 2008: How Vettel and Toro Rosso pulled off their fairytale F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monza 2008: How Vettel and Toro Rosso pulled off their fairytale F1 win

Monza will forever hold a special place in Sebastian Vettel’s heart as it was here in 2008 he piloted a Toro Rosso to one of Formula 1’s most incredible underdog victories. Luke Smith recounts that history making feat on this day, 14 years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
9 h
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.