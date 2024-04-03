F1 Japanese GP: How to watch, ESPN Formula 1 TV start times
The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with the Japanese Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.
Red Bull Content Pool
When is the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix?
This year’s race takes place on 7 April at 1:00am ET at Suzuka, and the time difference means some late nights and early starts for the American audience across the weekend.
There are three free practice sessions, with FP1 occurring on Thursday night. FP2 is in the early hours of Friday, with FP3 taking place on Friday night.
Qualifying is at 2am on Saturday, with race coverage starting at midnight Sunday.
Japanese GP F1 schedule
Thursday 4 April
|
Session
|
Time
|
Practice 1
|
10:30pm-11:30pm ET
Friday 5 April
|
Session
|
Time
|
Practice 2
|
2:00am-3:00am ET
|
Practice 3
|
10.30pm-11:30pm ET
Saturday 6 April
|
Session
|
Time
|
Qualifying
|
2:00am-3:00am ET
Sunday 7 April
|
Session
|
Time
|
Race
|
1:00am ET
Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
Japanese GP ESPN TV schedule
Thursday 4 April
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1
|
10:25pm ET
|
ESPNU
Friday 5 April
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 2
|
1:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
F1 Show
|
3:15am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Practice 3
|
10.25pm ET
|
ESPNews
Saturday 6 April
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Qualifying
|
1:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s qualifying Notebook
|
4:00am ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 7 April
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday
|
Midnight ET
|
ESPN2
|
Race
|
12.55am ET
|
ESPN
|
Checkered Flag
|
3:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook
|
4:00am ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race re-air
|
Noon ET
|
ESPNews
What happened in last year’s Japanese GP?
Max Verstappen leads 2023 Japanese GP
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen dominated from pole position for Red Bull, beating the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri by almost 20s.
Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari, ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez suffered an awful race after an early clash with Hamilton and a latter collision with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, which eventually forced him to retire.
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand, while ESPN’s TV broadcasts are available via YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling (depending on subscription plans).
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Russell wants automated FIA safety system to suspend F1 races after accidents
Bezzecchi still does not feel "automatic" on Ducati GP23 in MotoGP
Why Norris feels his attacking style is hurting him in F1 qualifying
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Prime
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
The "fashion evolution" that transformed F1 drivers' helmet designs
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments