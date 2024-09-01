F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

McLaren locked out the front row at Monza, with Lando Norris taking pole ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified fourth and fifth on team's home turf, behind the top Mercedes of George Russell.

Red Bull struggled for pace on Saturday, with world champion Max Verstappen ending up a distant seventh - 0.695s down on polesitter Norris.

What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?

The Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Date : Sunday, 1 September, 2024

: Sunday, 1 September, 2024 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Italian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid: