Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Breaking news

F1 "in the Stone Age" compared to other sports - Hamilton

0 shares
F1 "in the Stone Age" compared to other sports - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL33
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 with Russell Wilson
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
Co-author: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
15/06/2018 09:29

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton believes grand prix racing will change for the better after being stuck "in the Stone Age" compared to other major sports.

After criticising the unveiling of a possible circuit design for the mooted F1 race in Miami, Hamilton said he did not understand why drivers were not consulted over big decisions.

While he does not expect that to change, Hamilton does believe the Liberty Media era of F1 will make progress in other areas, like social media and international appeal.

Asked if drivers would be considered more in the future, Hamilton replied: "Nope. It hasn't ever been the case up until now, so I don't anticipate it being the case in the future.

"But I do believe in Chase [Carey, F1 CEO] and his team wanting to bring change.

"Really, Formula 1 has been in the Stone Age compared to NFL and soccer and all big other sports and we're trying to catch up, but it's a long process.

"It's a big job for Chase – he has only come in a couple of years ago, before that social media wasn't allowed in. Bernie [Ecclestone, former F1 CEO] said it was not important.

"Now something as big as social media is huge and a really powerful platform, and now that's allowed if people want to use it."

As well as a race in Miami, F1 has also been linked with a first-ever grand prix in Vietnam.

More than a quarter of the GPs on the current calendar – Bahrain, China, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Russia and Azerbaijan – did not have a race prior to 2004.

Hamilton said it was great for F1 to be adding new territories but said it needed to be meaningful growth.

"It's a real slow process to broadcast Formula 1 around the world," said Hamilton. "It's crazy to think Formula 1 is still so unknown in so many territories, yet it's global and on TV.

"There's more to be done, but I think they're doing the right steps.

"Having more races in the US is a good thing. I'm looking forward to it, but the actual racing needs to be super-exciting still."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Teams Mercedes
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page