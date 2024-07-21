F1 Hungarian GP results: Piastri leads McLaren 1-2
Oscar Piastri won the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 13th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Hungaroring for McLaren.
Piastri beat McLaren team-mate Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden grand prix victory in F1.
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|70
|
-
|2
|25
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|70
|
+2.141
2.141
|2.141
|2
|18
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|70
|
+14.880
14.880
|12.739
|2
|15
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|70
|
+19.686
19.686
|4.806
|2
|12
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|70
|
+21.349
21.349
|1.663
|2
|10
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|70
|
+23.073
23.073
|1.724
|2
|8
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|7
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|70
|
+39.792
39.792
|16.719
|2
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|70
|
+42.368
42.368
|2.576
|2
|5
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|70
|
+1'17.259
1'17.259
|34.891
|1
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|70
|
+1'17.976
1'17.976
|0.717
|2
|1
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|70
|
+1'22.460
1'22.460
|4.484
|2
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|69
|
1 lap
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|69
|
1 lap
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|69
|
1 lap
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|69
|
1 lap
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|69
|
1 lap
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|69
|
1 lap
|3
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|69
|
1 lap
|3
|Alpine
|Renault
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|69
|
1 lap
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|dnf
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|33
|
37 laps
|2
|Hydraulics
|Alpine
|Renault
|View full results
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix report:
Piastri got a better launch from second on the grid than polesitter Norris and took the lead into Turn 1, as Red Bull's Max Verstappen ran wide and rejoined the track in second, splitting the McLaren duo.
Red Bull later asked Verstappen to hand back the position to Norris, with the Dutchman reluctantly agreeing to the instructions.
Hamilton was the first of the frontrunners to make a pitstop on lap 17, with Norris heading into the pits the next lap to cover his Mercedes rival .
Verstappen decided to stay out on track for longer and assumed the lead, before finally diving into the pits for hard tyres and rejoining the track seven seconds behind Hamilton in fourth.
Verstappen hunted down Hamilton over the remainder of the stint but struggled to find a way past his 2021 title rival, making a crucial mistake shortly after he made a move on lap 36.
Hamilton then dived into the pits to release Verstappen, who again stayed out longer than all his immediate rivals.
At the front, McLaren called in Norris to the pits first, which meant he managed to jump long-time leader Piastri when the Austrian finally came in for his own stop.
The Woking team duly asked Norris to hand back the position, but it wasn't until the final three laps that the Brit finally conceded the lead - after repeated reminders over team radio.
Piastri, finally back at front, took the chequered flag to add to his sprint race victory in Qatar last year and lead a 1-2 for McLaren.
A dejected Norris took second, while Hamilton crossed the line in third after Verstappen bumped him into him at Turn 1 and briefly went airbone in another unsuccessful attempt at snatching the final spot on the podium.
The contact dropped Verstappen to fifth behind the top Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
Carlos Sainz was classified sixth in the the Ferrari, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez recovered to finish seventh. The top 10 was completed by George Russell (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).
Alpine's Pierre Gasly was the only driver to retire from the race.
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Tyre strategies
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
M : 18
|
H : 30
|
M : 24
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
M : 17
|
H : 29
|
M : 26
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
M : 16
|
H : 24
|
H : 30
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
M : 23
|
H : 17
|
M : 30
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
M : 21
|
H : 28
|
M : 21
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
M : 21
|
H : 26
|
M : 23
|7
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
H : 28
|
M : 19
|
M : 23
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
H : 33
|
M : 20
|
H : 17
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
M : 29
|
H : 41
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
S : 17
|
M : 32
|
H : 26
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
S : 9
|
M : 31
|
H : 34
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
M : 7
|
H : 21
|
H : 41
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
M : 2
|
H : 27
|
H : 40
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
S : 6
|
H : 23
|
H : 40
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
S : 6
|
H : 28
|
H : 35
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
M : 17
|
H : 29
|
H : 24
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
M : 8
|
H : 25
|
H : 30
|
S : 6
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
M : 6
|
H : 24
|
H : 34
|
S : 5
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
M : 8
|
H : 29
|
H : 33
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
H : 28
|
M : 5
|View full results
2024 F1 Hungarian GP fastest laps:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Lap
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|55
|
1'20.305
|196.396
|2
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|65
|
+0.256
1'20.561
|0.256
|195.772
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|51
|
+0.603
1'20.908
|0.347
|194.932
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|49
|
+0.791
1'21.096
|0.188
|194.480
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|53
|
+1.136
1'21.441
|0.345
|193.656
|6
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|66
|
+1.305
1'21.610
|0.169
|193.255
|7
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|50
|
+1.407
1'21.712
|0.102
|193.014
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|51
|
+1.411
1'21.716
|0.004
|193.005
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|54
|
+1.848
1'22.153
|0.437
|191.978
|10
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|
+1.877
1'22.182
|0.029
|191.910
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|48
|
+2.033
1'22.338
|0.156
|191.547
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+2.335
1'22.640
|0.302
|190.847
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|52
|
+2.487
1'22.792
|0.152
|190.496
|14
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|52
|
+2.758
1'23.063
|0.271
|189.875
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|31
|
+3.035
1'23.340
|0.277
|189.244
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|54
|
+3.156
1'23.461
|0.121
|188.969
|17
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|38
|
+3.182
1'23.487
|0.026
|188.910
|18
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|57
|
+3.228
1'23.533
|0.046
|188.806
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|50
|
+3.248
1'23.553
|0.020
|188.761
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|
+3.625
1'23.930
|0.377
|187.913
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
Prime
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments