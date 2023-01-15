Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition" Next / Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1 News

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers

Formula 1 hopes the new engine rules for 2026 help “level the playing field” for incoming manufacturers amid growing OEM interest.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 hopes 2026 engine rules ‘level the playing field’ for new manufacturers
Listen to this article

F1 will overhaul the regulations for its V6 hybrid power units in 2026, placing a greater emphasis on electric power and sustainable fuels as part of the series’ push to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The plans have already successfully brought the Volkswagen Group into F1 through Audi, which will enter in 2026 as an engine supplier. Its sister brand, Porsche, remains interested in making an F1 engine despite seeing its planned partnership with Red Bull fall through.

F1 remains in talks with a number of interested parties about joining the grid in the future. Andretti Global has already stated its plan to establish an F1 team working with US automotive giant General Motors through its Cadillac brand, although this would not involve an initial engine supply.

In the past, one of the biggest hurdles facing manufacturers looking to enter F1 as an engine supplier was the challenge of catching up with those already on the grid.

This was seen most severely with Honda, which joined F1 one year after the V6 hybrid power units were introduced and struggled for performance and reliability for a number of seasons.

Speaking at Autosport International in Birmingham on Saturday, F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds said that ensuring there was a level playing field for new engine manufacturers was a key goal of the new engine rules.

“We set a lot of high-level objectives with the new regulations, and one of the high level objectives for the ’26 power unit was to level the playing field for newcomers,” explained Symonds.

“The combustion on a current Formula 1 engine is very, very different to the combustion on what I’d call a conventional one. It’s damn nearly a diesel running on gasoline. It’s a very complex combustion.

“It’s not something where if you’ve been designing racing engines for years and suddenly you’re tasked with a Formula 1 engine, it’s quite different.

“So we wanted to level the playing field a bit there, because getting people like Audi and Porsche, Cadillac have raised their head, there are others I won’t name - that’s not a bad thing.

“It’s quite good to have those names in the sport.”

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA with Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA with Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The mooted interest from new manufacturers has coincided with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem moving to start the process to expand the grid beyond its existing 10 teams.

Andretti has been the most vocal party, but scepticism remains from within the paddock over its entry plans and what it would bring to the grid.

Symonds said he would welcome new teams and adding more cars to the grid, so long as they were bringing value to F1.

“There’s no harm having more cars, providing they’re quality,” he said. “We don’t want to go back to the HRT thing of 2011 or whenever it was.

“But the sport is incredible successful at the moment. It’s successful as it is. It’s no wonder people want to get involved, because we’ve turned the sport around in the last five years from being a cost centre to a profit centre, and that’s quite something.

“So I’m not surprised they want to be involved.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Previous article

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Next article

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1
Formula 1

Gasly had to "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

WRT wins on BMW debut in Dubai 24 Hours, Rossi claims podium
Video Inside
GT GT

WRT wins on BMW debut in Dubai 24 Hours, Rossi claims podium

Crack GT squad WRT won on its first race outing with BMW in the Dubai 24 Hours, while MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished third for the Belgian outfit.

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place
Formula E Formula E

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place

Jake Hughes says a miscommunication from the FIA over a yellow flag at the Mexico City E-Prix cost him fourth place on an impressive Formula E debut.

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Alex Albon is still working on finding the “sweet spot” with his Williams Formula 1 radio communications after conceding he was “very aggressive” upon joining the team.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
23m
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.