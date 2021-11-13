Tickets Subscribe
Mercedes: Hamilton's F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP Results

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

By:

Valtteri Bottas won the Formula 1 sprint event to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix for Mercedes, the 19th race of the 2021 F1 World Championship season.

Bottas grabbed the lead away from the startline and was helped further as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – who started on pole – was pushed back to third by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The Dutchman recovered and quickly repassed Sainz to chase down Bottas.

But Verstappen couldn’t beat the Finn, and the win officially gives Bottas the Brazilian GP pole position accolade. His teammate Lewis Hamilton drove from last to fifth in the 24-lap race.

Read Also:

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 24 -  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 24 1.170 1.170
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 24 18.723 17.553
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 24 19.787 1.064
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 24 20.872 1.085
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris 24 22.558 1.686
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc 24 25.056 2.498
8 France Pierre Gasly 24 34.158 9.102
9 France Esteban Ocon 24 34.632 0.474
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel 24 34.867 0.235
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 24 35.869 1.002
12 Spain Fernando Alonso 24 36.578 0.709
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 24 41.880 5.302
14 Canada Lance Stroll 24 44.037 2.157
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 24 46.150 2.113
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi 24 46.760 0.610
17 United Kingdom George Russell 24 47.739 0.979
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 24 50.014 2.275
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 24 1'01.680 11.666
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 24 1'07.474 5.794
How the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint unfolded

With Hamilton banished to the back of the grid after his Mercedes breached the DRS rules in qualifying, new pole sitter Verstappen led the pack off the startline. But he was beaten into Turn 1 by Bottas, who chose the soft tyre and launched ahead of him on the short run to the first corner.

Bottas led Verstappen, who was on medium tyres, the fast-starting Sainz, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. Soft-shod Sainz passed Verstappen at Turn 4, Max running very wide and touching the grass as he rejoined.

Verstappen used DRS to repass Sainz for second into Turn 1 at the start of Lap 4 and set off after leader Bottas. Verstappen got into Bottas’s DRS range with 10 laps to go but was unable to really get on terms and Bottas won by 1.1s.

As the Ferraris began to struggle with graining with their soft tyres, McLaren’s Lando Norris passed Leclerc for fifth on Lap 9 at Turn 4. Perez repeatedly attacked Sainz for third but couldn’t find a way past.

Hamilton was the star of the race and, on the medium tyre, rose to 15th on the opening lap after a strong start, and was helped when Kimi Raikkonen spun ahead of him after Kimi clipped his Alfa Romeo teammate Antonio Giovinazzi. By one-third distance, Hamilton passed Fernando Alonso’s Alpine for 11th.

Hamilton entered the top 10 by overtaking the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo on Lap 13 and then passed Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin on Lap 15 and Esteban Ocon’s Alpine a lap later.

He then moved past Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri with ease for seventh and passed Leclerc at Turn 4 with four laps to go. He caught Norris on the final lap, lunging ahead at Turn 1 to grab fifth place.

Hamilton will start 10th on Sunday, due to an engine change grid penalty.

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 9 1'12.114     215.109
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 8 1'12.300 0.186 0.186 214.556
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 5 1'12.357 0.243 0.057 214.386
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 8 1'12.994 0.880 0.637 212.516
5 Mexico Sergio Perez 13 1'13.110 0.996 0.116 212.178
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc 4 1'13.140 1.026 0.030 212.091
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 13 1'13.167 1.053 0.027 212.013
8 France Pierre Gasly 4 1'13.342 1.228 0.175 211.507
9 Spain Fernando Alonso 4 1'13.397 1.283 0.055 211.349
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 9 1'13.463 1.349 0.066 211.159
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel 5 1'13.558 1.444 0.095 210.886
12 France Esteban Ocon 11 1'13.615 1.501 0.057 210.723
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 11 1'13.627 1.513 0.012 210.689
14 Canada Lance Stroll 9 1'13.666 1.552 0.039 210.577
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 11 1'13.747 1.633 0.081 210.346
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 9 1'13.900 1.786 0.153 209.910
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi 7 1'13.934 1.820 0.034 209.814
18 United Kingdom George Russell 14 1'14.056 1.942 0.122 209.468
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 9 1'14.387 2.273 0.331 208.536
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 6 1'14.583 2.469 0.196 207.988
