Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

By:

Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park on Sunday as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second to take the F1 World Championship lead from Lewis Hamilton, who finished fifth.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Bottas held the lead from the start from Verstappen and ran the front for the majority of the race, but had to pass Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for victory in the closing stages, as Leclerc attempted to stay out on the intermediate tyres that he’d started on.

Bottas won by over 14s from Verstappen with fastest lap, while Sergio Perez finished third in the second Red Bull. Leclerc finished fourth from Hamilton, the latter charging up from 11th to third, but was angry that his team called him in for a stop when he wanted to stay out until the end.

2021 Turkish Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 58 1:31'04.103  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 58 1:31'18.687 14.584
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 58 1:31'37.574 33.471
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc 58 1:31'41.917 37.814
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 58 1:31'45.915 41.812
6 France Pierre Gasly 58 1:31'48.395 44.292
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 58 1:31'51.316 47.213
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 58 1:31'55.629 51.526
9 Canada Lance Stroll 58 1:32'26.121 1'22.018
10 France Esteban Ocon 57 1 lap  
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 57 1 lap  
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 57 1 lap  
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 57 1 lap  
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 57 1 lap  
15 United Kingdom George Russell 57 1 lap  
16 Spain Fernando Alonso 57 1 lap  
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi 57 1 lap  
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel 57 1 lap  
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 56 2 laps  
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 56 2 laps  
How the Turkish Grand Prix unfolded

The race started in wet conditions, with the teams all using intermediate tyres. From his inherited pole position, Bottas led Verstappen and Leclerc, as Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri clipped the Alpine of Fernando Alonso into a spin at Turn 1 – for which Gasly received a 5s penalty.

Bottas pulled away in the opening stages from Verstappen, Leclerc and Perez.

From 11th on the grid after his penalty for an engine change, Hamilton gained spots from Alonso’s spin and Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin early on, then took seven laps to find a way past Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri. He made short work of the second Aston of Lance Stroll and Lando Norris’s McLaren, rising into the top six by the end of lap 10.

Hamilton took fifth from Gasly on lap 14, but his charging drive then stalled out as his tyres became worn and he began to lose time to the leaders. He lost further vital seconds when he was carved up while lapping the Haas of Nikita Mazepin, which delayed him catching Perez.

Hamilton briefly got ahead of Perez at the end of lap 34, but the Mexican clung on – despite being forced into the pitlane entry.

Verstappen pitted on lap 37, followed in by Bottas and Perez a lap later. Leclerc now led but suffered a big lockup at Turn 12, while Hamilton also stayed out – turning down repeated suggestions from the team to pit – and rose to fourth.

Bottas caught Leclerc with 12 laps remaining and retook the lead on lap 47. Leclerc then gave up on his staying-out gamble and dropped to fourth, just ahead of Perez.

Hamilton pitted from third with seven laps to go, dropping him to fifth. Perez passed Leclerc for third, while Hamilton – who sounded angry about giving up his track position and believed he could’ve gone to the end – struggled on his new rubber.

Hamilton had to hold off Gasly for fifth in the closing stages, ahead of Norris. The result means that Hamilton slips six points behind Verstappen in their title fight.

From the back of the grid after an engine change grid penalty, Carlos Sainz dragged his Ferrari into the top 10 by lap 14 with a bold move on Vettel. A slow pitstop didn’t help him and he had to battle past Esteban Ocon to finish eighth.

Ocon ran a non-stop race, but slipped back to 10th having been passed by Stroll in the last few laps.

Vettel tried an overambitious gamble on slicks, which saw him slide off the track a number of times and he even half-spun coming into the pits to take more inters. He finished 18th.

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas 58 1'30.432     212.500
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 49 1'31.921 1.489 1.489 209.057
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris 50 1'32.446 2.014 0.525 207.870
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 53 1'32.459 2.027 0.013 207.841
5 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 50 1'32.586 2.154 0.127 207.556
6 Canada Lance Stroll 58 1'32.608 2.176 0.022 207.506
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel 54 1'32.730 2.298 0.122 207.233
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc 57 1'32.737 2.305 0.007 207.218
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen 53 1'32.759 2.327 0.022 207.169
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 52 1'32.763 2.331 0.004 207.160
11 France Pierre Gasly 50 1'32.814 2.382 0.051 207.046
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 54 1'32.844 2.412 0.030 206.979
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 57 1'32.904 2.472 0.060 206.845
14 Spain Fernando Alonso 55 1'33.252 2.820 0.348 206.073
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 34 1'33.255 2.823 0.003 206.067
16 United Kingdom George Russell 53 1'33.399 2.967 0.144 205.749
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi 48 1'33.672 3.240 0.273 205.149
18 Germany Mick Schumacher 52 1'34.209 3.777 0.537 203.980
19 France Esteban Ocon 24 1'34.584 4.152 0.375 203.171
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 52 1'35.438 5.006 0.854 201.353
2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver 1 2 3
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas I 37 I 21    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen I 36 I 22    
3 Mexico Sergio Perez I 37 I 21    
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc I 47 I 11    
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton I 50 I 8    
6 France Pierre Gasly I 39 I 19    
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris I 34 I 24    
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. I 36 I 22    
9 Canada Lance Stroll I 39 I 19    
10 France Esteban Ocon I 57        
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi I 40 I 17    
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen I 37 I 20    
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo I 21 I 36    
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda I 35 I 22    
15 United Kingdom George Russell I 35 I 22    
16 Spain Fernando Alonso I 30 I 27    
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi I 34 I 23    
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel I 36 M 5 I 20
19 Germany Mick Schumacher I 39 I 17    
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin I 35 I 21    
Turkish GP: Bottas wins from Verstappen; Hamilton fifth

