Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP Results

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP

By:

Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday for Mercedes after one of the most bizarre races in Formula 1 history with title rival Max Verstappen.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP

In a race that required two restarts and four virtual safety cars, Hamilton and Verstappen clashed on track numerous times. After numerous interjections from race control, Verstappen was handed a 5s penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage as well as being docked two places for the second restart.

Verstappen also handed the lead to Hamilton on two occasions, and had Hamilton drive into the back of him at one point in a botched position switch move.

Read Also:

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Interval Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 50 -   26
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 50 11.825 11.825 18
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 50 27.531 15.706 15
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 50 27.633 0.102 12
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 50 40.121 12.488 10
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 50 41.613 1.492 8
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 50 44.475 2.862 6
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 50 46.606 2.131 4
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 50 58.505 11.899 2
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 50 1'01.358 2.853 1
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 50 1'17.212 15.854  
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 50 1'23.249 6.037  
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 49 1 lap    
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 49 1 lap    
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 49 1 lap    
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 44      
  Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 14      
  Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 14      
  United Kingdom George Russell Williams 14      
  Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 8      
View full results

How the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position Hamilton led his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Verstappen. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held fourth, ahead of Sergio Perez (Red Bull – who locked up at Turn 1 and just missed Verstappen), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the latter duo gaining spots from Pierre Gasly’s slow-starting AlphaTauri. His teammate Yuki Tsunoda also lost places after banging wheels with Ocon on the run to Turn 1.

Hamilton pulled clear of Bottas, who in turn had a healthy gap over Verstappen. The race was interrupted by a safety car for Mick Schumacher’s crash at Turn 22 on Lap 10, which sent both Mercedes into the pits but Verstappen stayed out.

Bottas had blatantly held up Verstappen to the tune of a couple of seconds to allow a gap so Mercedes could stack its cars, sparking complaints from Max. A few minutes later, the complaints were coming from Hamilton instead, as the red flag was thrown for barrier repairs, which gifted Verstappen a free tyre change while retaining the lead.

After the barrier repairs were completed, Verstappen lined up on pole for the standing restart, ahead of Hamilton, Bottas and Ocon.

Verstappen made a poor getaway, allowing Hamilton to get ahead, but Verstappen outbraked the Mercedes on the outside, overshot the first corner and they almost made contact as he rejoined, Max now in front having missed the apex kerb. Ocon vaulted up to second in the melee, as Bottas locked up and ran wide.

Further back, Perez spun after getting caught in the middle of a three-wide pincer, spun around the bows of Leclerc. Behind that incident, George Russell’s Williams was slammed into from behind by Nikita Mazepin’s Haas. The required a second red flag.

Read Also:

Following a bizarre exchange between Red Bull, Mercedes and the FIA on the radio about the restart grid lineup, Red Bull eventually accepted Verstappen dropping to third on the grid behind Ocon and Hamilton.

The second restart saw Verstappen – who switched to medium tyres – grab the lead in a wild sprint to the Turn 1 apex. Ocon ran wide this time – after being hit by Hamilton in a three-wide moment – and passed Max off the track, but immediately gave the position back. Hamilton fell to third, ahead of Ricciardo, Bottas and Gasly.

Hamilton passed Ocon for second on Lap 18, while Verstappen reported a lack of power as his battery was topping up on recharge. Hamilton reeled off a sequence of fastest laps, despite sporting some wing endplate scars and using hard tyres to Verstappen’s mediums.

A brief virtual safety car was called after Tsunoda clashed with Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin at Turn 1. Soon after racing resumed, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) suffered a huge spin and continued, while Vettel collided with Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), which caused another quick VSC.

Hamilton got within Verstappen’s DRS range just after half distance, before a third VSC period. Verstappen opened the gap out to 1.8s as the race went green again on Lap 33, and was back inside it when another VSC was required to clear up more debris.

On Lap 37 Hamilton got DRS on the front straight and got ahead but Verstappen dive-bombed him at Turn 1 and took them both wide but retained the lead. Verstappen slowed down to give him the place and, incredibly, Hamilton drove into the back of him – and then suggested Max brake tested him.

Verstappen was then told by race control to hand the place back and did so ahead of the final corner but then dive-bombed his way past Hamilton again, and got the bonus of DRS for the following straight. A lap later, Verstappen handed the position back again, with Hamilton pushing Max wide this time. While all this was going on, a 5s penalty was given to Verstappen anyway.

Hamilton won by 6.8s (11.8s with Verstappen's time penalty), as Bottas passed Ricciardo for fourth on Lap 40 and passed Ocon for third on the finish line by 0.1s using DRS. Ricciardo finished fifth, ahead of Gasly, Leclerc, Sainz, Giovinazzi and Norris.

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 47 1'30.734     244.962
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 47 1'31.408 0.674 0.674 243.155
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 35 1'31.488 0.754 0.080 242.943
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 46 1'31.601 0.867 0.113 242.643
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 46 1'31.633 0.899 0.032 242.558
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 47 1'31.797 1.063 0.164 242.125
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 37 1'31.851 1.117 0.054 241.983
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 49 1'31.914 1.180 0.063 241.817
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 46 1'32.297 1.563 0.383 240.813
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 44 1'32.506 1.772 0.209 240.269
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 43 1'32.716 1.982 0.210 239.725
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 49 1'32.751 2.017 0.035 239.635
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 45 1'32.778 2.044 0.027 239.565
14 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 45 1'32.804 2.070 0.026 239.498
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 37 1'32.865 2.131 0.061 239.340
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 41 1'34.030 3.296 1.165 236.375
17 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 9 1'34.138 3.404 0.108 236.104
18 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 8 1'36.043 5.309 1.905 231.421
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 7 1'36.130 5.396 0.087 231.211
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 7 1'37.043 6.309 0.913 229.036
View full results

2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis 1 2 3 4 5
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes M 19 H 3 H 5 H 40    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull M 17 H 2 M 35        
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes M 17 H 3 H 5 M 35    
4 France Esteban Ocon Alpine M 20 H 2 H 37        
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren H 13 M 2 M 37        
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri M 20 H 2 H 37        
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari M 15 H 3 H 5 H 40    
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari H 13 M 5 M 40        
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo M 19 H 2 H 37        
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren S 14 H 3 H 5 H 40    
11 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin M 9 H 5 H 7 M 35    
12 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams M 10 H 3 M 2 H 38    
13 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine M 10 H 3 H 5 H 34 S 5
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri M 20 H 2 M 10 H 28    
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo M 13 H 2 H 13 M 28    
  Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin H 14 M 2 M 29        
  Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull M 17 H 3 M 1        
  Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas M 13 H 1            
  United Kingdom George Russell Williams M 9 H 4 H 5        
  Germany Mick Schumacher Haas M 8                
View full results
shares
comments
Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Previous article

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Saudi pole Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Saudi pole

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Saudi Arabia

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Saudi GP

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen in crazy race

Russell: F1 "has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah danger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: F1 "has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah danger

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabian GP red-flagged twice after early crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.