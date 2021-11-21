Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

F1 Grand Prix race results: Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar GP

By:

Lewis Hamilton won the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Sunday for Mercedes to beat title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull, while Fernando Alonso ended his F1 podium drought with Alpine.

Hamilton led from start to finish, while Verstappen battled back from a five-place grid penalty to finish second with fastest lap.

Fernando Alonso used a one-stop podium to finish third, braving it out despite a string of front-left tyre failures – that claimed Valtteri Bottas among others.

Read Also:

2021 Qatar Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Laps Time Interval Points
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 57 -   25
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 57 25.743 25.743 19
3 Spain Fernando Alonso 57 59.457 33.714 15
4 Mexico Sergio Perez 57 1'02.306 2.849 12
5 France Esteban Ocon 57 1'20.570 18.264 10
6 Canada Lance Stroll 57 1'21.274 0.704 8
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 57 1'21.911 0.637 6
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc 57 1'23.126 1.215 4
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris 56 1 lap   2
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel 56 1 lap   1
11 France Pierre Gasly 56 1 lap    
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 56 1 lap    
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 56 1 lap    
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 56 1 lap    
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 56 1 lap    
16 Germany Mick Schumacher 56 1 lap    
17 United Kingdom George Russell 55 2 laps    
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 55 2 laps    
  Canada Nicholas Latifi 50      
  Finland Valtteri Bottas 48      
How the Qatar Grand Prix unfolded

From pole position Hamilton led AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly on the long run to Turn 1, while Alonso forced his way past Gasly for second on the exit of Turn 2. Verstappen, who was demoted to seventh on the starting grid after failing to slow for double-yellow waved flags in qualifying, moved up to fourth immediately – despite being barged wide on the entrance to Turn 2 by Alonso.

In the second Mercedes, Bottas – who was demoted three places after qualifying – compounded that with a poor start and dropped to 11th.

Hamilton ended Lap 1 with a two-second lead already, with Alonso holding up Gasly and Verstappen. Gasly then ran wide at the final corner on Lap 3, allowing Verstappen up to third. McLaren’s Lando Norris ran fourth, ahead of Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

Verstappen DRS-ed past Alonso for second on Lap 5, putting him second but over 4s behind Hamilton. His teammate Perez worked his way up the field, passing Tsunoda, Sainz and Ocon.

Verstappen reported front wing damage on Lap 8, after which Hamilton’s lead extended to over 5s as Max was told to stay off the kerbs. Behind Alonso in third, Gasly came under attack from Norris and Perez, with Norris grabbing fourth on Lap 12 and Perez further demoting Gasly a lap later. Perez then passed Norris for fourth on Lap 16.

Verstappen pitted on Lap 18, taking hard tyres and rejoining just ahead of Alonso. Mercedes responded a lap later with Hamilton, the gap between them – which had been over 10s now reduced to 8s.

Bottas made slower progress as he also worked his way forwards, moving past Norris into fourth position on Lap 23, while Perez pitted before half distance and rejoined in traffic. Alonso pitted to cover him, so Perez had to pass him on track – but they both tripped up over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was running a long first stint.

Perez passed Alonso with a spectacular move through Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 29, clearing him to focus on his battle for the final spot on the podium with Bottas. But that was decided when Bottas’s left-front tyre blew on Lap 34, causing him to go off into the gravel. After a pitstop, he rejoined in 14th.

Verstappen pitted again on Lap 42 for fresh mediums, covered by Hamilton a lap later who took scrubbed mediums, with an 8s gap between them. Perez also stopped, dropping to seventh and promoting Alonso – who wasn't going to stop again – back to third.

Perez then had to battle past Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Ocon – while Norris was forced to pit with a puncture with seven laps to go, handing fourth to Perez. Williams’s George Russell then suffered a left-front puncture, with teammate Nicholas Latifi also endured an identical failure.

A late virtual safety car was called to remove Latifi’s stranded Williams. Verstappen pitted again for new softs in a bid to ensure his point for fastest lap.

After the race went green on the final lap, Hamilton won by almost 30 seconds, ahead of Verstappen. Alonso braved it out on his one-stop strategy to finish third ahead of Perez, while Ocon led a train of Stroll, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris and Vettel.

Meantime, Bottas pitted to retire due to car damage and Gasly finished outside the points despite starting on the front row.

2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 57 1'23.196     232.799
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 50 1'25.084 1.888 1.888 227.633
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 49 1'25.613 2.417 0.529 226.227
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 51 1'25.746 2.550 0.133 225.876
5 United Kingdom George Russell 55 1'25.768 2.572 0.022 225.818
6 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 53 1'26.358 3.162 0.590 224.275
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel 53 1'26.434 3.238 0.076 224.078
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc 46 1'26.555 3.359 0.121 223.765
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 46 1'26.570 3.374 0.015 223.726
10 Spain Fernando Alonso 48 1'26.682 3.486 0.112 223.437
11 France Pierre Gasly 46 1'27.019 3.823 0.337 222.572
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 50 1'27.043 3.847 0.024 222.510
13 France Esteban Ocon 46 1'27.061 3.865 0.018 222.464
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 50 1'27.198 4.002 0.137 222.115
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas 39 1'27.246 4.050 0.048 221.992
16 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin 55 1'27.340 4.144 0.094 221.754
17 Canada Lance Stroll 44 1'27.356 4.160 0.016 221.713
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 40 1'27.823 4.627 0.467 220.534
19 Germany Mick Schumacher 46 1'28.412 5.216 0.589 219.065
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi 44 1'28.732 5.536 0.320 218.275
2021 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver 1 2 3 4
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton M 21 H 24 M 15    
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen M 20 H 24 M 14 S 5
3 Spain Fernando Alonso S 26 H 34        
4 Mexico Sergio Perez M 19 H 22 M 19    
5 France Esteban Ocon S 27 H 33        
6 Canada Lance Stroll M 23 H 34        
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. M 30 H 30        
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc M 27 H 30        
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris S 28 H 24 M 7    
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel S 29 M 30        
11 France Pierre Gasly S 16 M 25 M 26    
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo M 26 H 30        
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda S 12 M 25 H 22    
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen S 10 M 20 H 26    
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi S 15 M 17 M 24    
16 Germany Mick Schumacher S 25 M 36        
17 United Kingdom George Russell S 17 H 32 S 9    
18 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin M 31 S 27        
  Canada Nicholas Latifi S 18 H 32        
  Finland Valtteri Bottas M 36 H 15        
