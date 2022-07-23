Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: "Frustrating" France F1 penalty hit when "feeling the best with the car" Next / Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP
Formula 1 / French GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes French GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the French Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Leclerc will start ahead of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Leclerc benefited from his teammate Carlos Sainz giving him slipstreams in Q3, as Sainz will start from the back of the grid due to power unit change penalties.

Read Also:

French Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'30.872   231.437
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'31.176 0.304 230.665
3 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'31.335 0.463 230.264
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'31.765 0.893 229.185
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'32.032 1.160 228.520
6 United Kingdom George Russell 1'32.131 1.259 228.274
7 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'32.552 1.680 227.236
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'32.780 1.908 226.678
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'32.922 2.050 226.331
10 France Esteban Ocon 1'33.048 2.176 226.025
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'33.052 2.180 226.015
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'33.276 2.404 225.472
13 Thailand Alex Albon 1'33.307 2.435 225.397
14 France Pierre Gasly 1'33.439 2.567 225.079
15 Canada Lance Stroll 1'33.439 2.567 225.079
16 China Zhou Guanyu 1'33.674 2.802 224.514
17 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'33.701 2.829 224.450
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'33.794 2.922 224.227
19 Spain Carlos Sainz      
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen      
View full results

What happened in French Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the early pace at 1m31.727s, to which Verstappen responded with 1m31.891s, 0.164s slower. Sainz was third, half a second off the pace, just ahead of Perez.

Falling at the first hurdle were Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (who set the same time as Gasly in his Aston Martin), Zhou Guanyu (who suffered a wild moment in his Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (who lost a top-10 laptime due to exceeding track limits on the apex of Turn 3) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

French Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.727     229.280
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31.891 0.164 0.164 228.871
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'32.297 0.570 0.406 227.864
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'32.354 0.627 0.057 227.723
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'32.672 0.945 0.318 226.942
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'32.756 1.029 0.084 226.736
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.819 1.092 0.063 226.582
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'33.034 1.307 0.215 226.059
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'33.041 1.314 0.007 226.042
10 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'33.109 1.382 0.068 225.877
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'33.285 1.558 0.176 225.451
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'33.346 1.619 0.061 225.303
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'33.394 1.667 0.048 225.187
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'33.404 1.677 0.010 225.163
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'33.423 1.696 0.019 225.118
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'33.439 1.712 0.016 225.079
17 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'33.439 1.712 0.000 225.079
18 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'33.674 1.947 0.235 224.514
19 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'33.701 1.974 0.027 224.450
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33.794 2.067 0.093 224.227
View full results

What happened in French Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc set the bar at 1m32.587s, which both Red Bulls ducked under, with Perez setting 1m32.120s and Verstappen managing 1m31.990s.

Sainz then knocked everyone out of the park by almost a second, with a stunning laptime of 1m31.081s. Leclerc ran again and got to within 0.135s of his teammate to make it a Ferrari 1-2.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Alex Albon (Williams).

French Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'31.081     230.906
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.216 0.135 0.135 230.564
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31.990 0.909 0.774 228.624
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'32.120 1.039 0.130 228.302
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.274 1.193 0.154 227.921
6 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.631 1.550 0.357 227.042
7 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'32.633 1.552 0.002 227.037
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'32.649 1.568 0.016 226.998
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'32.777 1.696 0.128 226.685
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'32.836 1.755 0.059 226.541
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'32.922 1.841 0.086 226.331
12 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'33.048 1.967 0.126 226.025
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'33.052 1.971 0.004 226.015
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'33.276 2.195 0.224 225.472
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'33.307 2.226 0.031 225.397
View full results

What happened in French Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz gave Leclerc a tow on the second part of the Mistral Straight and through Signes resulting in 1m31.209s. Verstappen lapped in 1m31.217s, 0.008s down, with Perez in third on 1m31.640s.

On the final runs, Leclerc got another tow from Sainz, this time producing 1m30.872s. Verstappen could only manage 1m31.176s, three tenths slower.

Read Also:

Perez will start third, ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes).

Fernando Alonso starts seventh for Alpine from Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri). Neither Sainz nor Kevin Magnussen (Haas) set a laptime but will both go to the back of the grid due to power unit change penalties and will start 19th and 20th respectively.

Read Also:

French Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.872     231.437
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'31.176 0.304 0.304 230.665
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'31.335 0.463 0.159 230.264
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.765 0.893 0.430 229.185
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'32.032 1.160 0.267 228.520
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'32.131 1.259 0.099 228.274
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'32.552 1.680 0.421 227.236
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'32.780 1.908 0.228 226.678
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari        
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas        
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: "Frustrating" France F1 penalty hit when "feeling the best with the car"
Previous article

Sainz: "Frustrating" France F1 penalty hit when "feeling the best with the car"
Next article

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in French GP on Friday French GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in French GP on Friday

Gutted Honda V10 F1 engine sells for over $24,000
Automotive

Gutted Honda V10 F1 engine sells for over $24,000

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Why McLaren has abandoned its original sidepod concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren has abandoned its original sidepod concept

McLaren is the latest team to abandon its launch sidepod solution as the Formula 1 grid appears to be converging on similar designs.

Hamilton: Win is "going to be a while" if France F1 form continues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win is "going to be a while" if France F1 form continues

Lewis Hamilton believes it is “going to be a while” until Mercedes can fight for Formula 1 wins if its France form continues after qualifying over eight tenths off pole.

Leclerc surprised at Ferrari strength in French GP qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised at Ferrari strength in French GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc says he was immediately "surprised" in qualifying about how quick Ferrari was, after he grabbed pole position for Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

Norris shocked to split F1 Mercedes in French GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris shocked to split F1 Mercedes in French GP qualifying

Lando Norris admits that it was a “rewarding surprise” to split the two Mercedes drivers and qualify fifth for the French Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
15 h
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.