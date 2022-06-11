Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Azerbaijan GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2022 F1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:
Listen to this article

Leclerc will start ahead of the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Perez

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc 1'41.359   213.210
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 1'41.641 0.282 212.618
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 1'41.706 0.347 212.483
4 Spain Carlos Sainz 1'41.814 0.455 212.257
5 United Kingdom George Russell 1'42.712 1.353 210.401
6 France Pierre Gasly 1'42.845 1.486 210.129
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 1'42.924 1.565 209.968
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 1'43.056 1.697 209.699
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel 1'43.091 1.732 209.628
10 Spain Fernando Alonso 1'43.173 1.814 209.461
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris 1'43.398 2.039 209.005
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 1'43.574 2.215 208.650
13 France Esteban Ocon 1'43.585 2.226 208.628
14 China Zhou Guanyu 1'43.790 2.431 208.216
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas 1'44.444 3.085 206.912
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1'44.643 3.284 206.519
17 Thailand Alex Albon 1'44.719 3.360 206.369
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 1'45.367 4.008 205.100
19 Canada Lance Stroll 1'45.371 4.012 205.092
20 Germany Mick Schumacher 1'45.775 4.416 204.309
What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace at 1m42.938s, 0.26s ahead of teammate Perez, before lowering that to 1m42.722s, with Perez getting to within 0.011s of that.

The session was red flagged with 2m30s on the clock when Lance Stroll crashed his Aston Martin at Turn 2, having already locked up and nosed into the barrier at Turn 7 on the previous lap.

After a wild scramble to get the final laps in, falling at the first hurdle were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), the Williamses of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, Stroll and the second Haas of Mick Schumacher.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'42.722     210.381
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'42.733 0.011 0.011 210.358
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.865 0.143 0.132 210.088
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.957 0.235 0.092 209.901
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'43.268 0.546 0.311 209.269
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'43.279 0.557 0.011 209.246
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'43.595 0.873 0.316 208.608
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'43.754 1.032 0.159 208.288
9 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'43.777 1.055 0.023 208.242
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'43.903 1.181 0.126 207.990
11 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.939 1.217 0.036 207.918
12 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'44.083 1.361 0.144 207.630
13 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'44.237 1.515 0.154 207.323
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'44.437 1.715 0.200 206.926
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'44.478 1.756 0.041 206.845
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'44.643 1.921 0.165 206.519
17 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'44.719 1.997 0.076 206.369
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'45.367 2.645 0.648 205.100
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'45.371 2.649 0.004 205.092
20 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'45.775 3.053 0.404 204.309
What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m42.227s, 0.031s ahead of Perez. Sainz beat them both with 1m42.088s, with Leclerc taking P2, 0.073s behind, after a big slide at Turn 16.

Perez improved on his second push lap to take the top spot with 1m41.955s, with Leclerc producing a wall-brushing 1m42.046s to go second. Vettel locked up and nosed into the wall at Turn 15 but escaped to set the seventh-fastest time.

Knocked out at this point were the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q2 results: Perez fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'41.955     211.964
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'42.046 0.091 0.091 211.775
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'42.088 0.133 0.042 211.687
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'42.227 0.272 0.139 211.400
5 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'43.129 1.174 0.902 209.551
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'43.182 1.227 0.053 209.443
7 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'43.268 1.313 0.086 209.269
8 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'43.281 1.326 0.013 209.242
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'43.360 1.405 0.079 209.082
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'43.376 1.421 0.016 209.050
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'43.398 1.443 0.022 209.005
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'43.574 1.619 0.176 208.650
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'43.585 1.630 0.011 208.628
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'43.790 1.835 0.205 208.216
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'44.444 2.489 0.654 206.912
What happened in Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Sainz set the P1 bar at 1m41.814s, ahead of Leclerc’s 1m41.861s, which was 0.047s slower – both Ferraris ahead of the Red Bulls, which were led by Perez.

On the final runs, Sainz was far too ragged in the opening sector and didn’t improve, so Leclerc grabbed pole with 1m41.359s. Verstappen produced 1m41.706s to grab second before Perez pipped him by a tenth for the front row spot.

Sainz dropped from first to fourth, and will start ahead of George Russell (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'41.359     213.210
2 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'41.641 0.282 0.282 212.618
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'41.706 0.347 0.065 212.483
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'41.814 0.455 0.108 212.257
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'42.712 1.353 0.898 210.401
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'42.845 1.486 0.133 210.129
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'42.924 1.565 0.079 209.968
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'43.056 1.697 0.132 209.699
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'43.091 1.732 0.035 209.628
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'43.173 1.814 0.082 209.461
