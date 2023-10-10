Subscribe
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

FIA investigating Lance Stroll over Qatar F1 garage strop

Lance Stroll is under investigation by the FIA for potential breaches of Formula 1 rules and procedures during his garage strop at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

The Aston Martin driver grabbed attention after being knocked out in Q1 at the Losail circuit and letting rip with his anger.

He threw his steering wheel out of the car and then, as he stormed out the back of the garage, he pushed his trainer Henry Howe aside as he attempted to direct the driver to parc ferme.

Stroll then later gave a short seven-word interview to the official host broadcaster and used a four lettered expletive to describe how things had gone.

The Canadian’s antics triggered a lot of debate on social media and it now appears F1's governing body has been prompted to act.

The FIA has said that its compliance officer is in discussion with Stroll in relation to several incidents that may have contravened FIA rules, policies and procedures during the Qatar Grand Prix.

There has been no official word on which regulations Stroll may have broken, but it is understood they relate to the key moments of what took place in the garage.

Stroll’s antics will likely come under the auspices of the catch-all disrepute clause in the FIA International Sporting Code.

Article 12.2.1.c states that a competitor will be deemed to have committed an offence if they are found guilty of: “any fraudulent conduct or any act prejudicial to the interests of any Competition or to the interests of motor sport generally.”

It was this rule that Max Verstappen was found to have breached when he pushed Esteban Ocon in the FIA garage after the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was ordered to complete two days of public service for the FIA as a consequence.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Although Stroll’s actions were heavily criticised by observers, his Aston Martin team has said it was not too alarmed with what he did.

Team principal Mike Krack said after the Qatar Grand Prix that it was important not to read too much into the behaviour of a driver straight after they have jumped out of a car and the adrenaline will still be pumping

“I think emotions is what we want from sportsmen and then if they react then we judge them quickly,” explained Krack. “Is this right, is this wrong?

“I think we need to be careful with that. We want to see it, because then we have something to talk about. But then I think it goes one step too far when you have 10 people, sitting down on the sofa or in an air-conditioned room, and saying 'this is too much or you cannot do that'.

“I think we need to have a bit more respect for the drivers and for elite sportsmen, I would say.”

