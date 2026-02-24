F1 Fantasy 2026: Prizes and changes coming to this season explained
Two rule tweaks target the biggest Fantasy headaches
Formula 1 has rolled out a number of new features coming to F1 Fantasy for 2026.
With the championship itself seeing a substantial overhaul of its regulations with new cars and power units, as well as the addition of an 11th team in the shape of Cadillac, it's no surprise that the free-to-play game is getting its own changes.
Players will gain access to a familiar $100million cost cap which they will split between five drivers and two constructors. 2026 will, however, target two areas that have often tripped up players.
Simplified transfers
Transfers will be calculated on a net basis, meaning players will be able to test new line-ups with the option to revert without using up transfer opportunities. Only the final change will be counted. Three transfers can be made and one unused transfer can be carried over.
Sprint volatility
The penalty for a DNF/Not Classified for sprint races has been halved to just -10 points.
There are a few other changes to take note of:
- Fans can now choose from 11 teams and 22 drivers.
- The minimum driver and team price has been reduced to $3million.
The 2025 season saw 2.7 million teams created on the game, with growth unsurprisingly seen in the United States as well as the United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific regions. Mini-leagues, especially those including F1 drivers, were also a favourite feature of fans. This is expected to continue this year as teams and drivers will become even more ingrained in the competition, "delivering even more exciting and personalised competition opportunities for fans."
As usual, those who finish on top will be rewarded for their efforts.
2026 F1 Fantasy prizes
1st Prize: 2x 3-day grandstand tickets for a 2027 grand prix with VIP experiences, including access to the grid before the race
2nd Prize: 2x 3-day grandstand tickets for a 2027 grand prix
3rd Prize: £500 F1 Store voucher
With a new set of regulations and an almost-completely unknown pecking order, this year's F1 Fantasy could be an exciting one.
