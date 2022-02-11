Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Next / Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor
Formula 1 News

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036

Formula 1 has announced that the Bahrain GP will stay on the calendar until 2036 in what is believed to be the longest race contract deal ever signed.

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
Adam Cooper
By:
Listen to this article

The news reflects the fact that F1 is taking advantage of the surge in popularity of the sport fuelled by an exciting 2021 season and by the popular Netflix Drive to Survive series to secure extended deals with its existing race promoters.

This year’s calendar runs to 23 GPs, but with limited room to expand in future seasons the interest from potential new events such as Las Vegas has given F1 an opportunity to encourage current races to secure their long-term futures.

Last month it was confirmed that the Singapore GP will now run to 2028, and in November a contract extension to 2025 was signed with China.

The lucrative Middle East races are hugely important for F1. The Saudi GP deal runs for 10-years, while last year an agreement was reached on a 10-year contract to run a race in Qatar from 2023.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 at the start of the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Just before last year’s Abu Dhabi GP it was announced that the Yas Marina race will remain on the calendar as the season closing event until 2030.

Bahrain’s special relationship with F1 is reflected by its current position as the opening race, which it took over from Australia last year. In addition F1 is using the March test session as the official “launch” of the 2022 season, while downplaying the first test with the new cars in Barcelona.

Read Also:

The inaugural Bahrain GP was run in 2004 as the first race held in the region. It also heralded a new era of state-of-the-art modern circuits, usually designed by the Tilke organisation.

A new deal was announced in early 2007 that took the race until 2016. However, the 2011 event did not take place due to the unrest in the country.

In 2013 and well before the previous contract had expired then F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone agreed an extension that took the event to 2021.

In 2020 the venue helped F1 by running a second event, the Sakhir GP, on its short outer loop circuit.

shares
comments

Related video

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk
Previous article

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk
Next article

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join Aston Martin launch
Formula 1

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut
Formula 1

Aston Martin to show real AMR22 ahead of Friday track debut

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Latest news

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine set for blue and pink livery as BWT becomes title sponsor

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 extends Bahrain GP deal to 2036

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin will take "best of all" as new F1 recruits join

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Prime

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
1 h
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Prime

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
23 h
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Prime

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power.

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Prime

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Jacques Villeneuve was an unconventional and mercurial F1 talent who this year celebrates 25 years since becoming world champion. In this candid interview, he explains to Mark Gallagher that skiing taught him everything he knows, how his father’s sudden death was the making of him, and why he doesn’t like pushy racing dads…

Formula 1
Feb 6, 2022
Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
Feb 5, 2022
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.