F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 25 August. Here's how you can watch the 15th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
McLaren driver Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after beating home favourite and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen by over three tenths of a second in qualifying.
Their team-mates, Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez respectively, qualified third and fifth in that order, separated by the Mercedes of George Russell.
Ferrari has been off the pace at Zandvoort so far, leaving Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sixth and 10th on the grid.
What time does the Dutch Grand Prix start?
The Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Zandvoort.
- Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
FP2
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|Quali
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
| Gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'09.673
|-
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.029
|0.356
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'10.172
|0.499
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'10.244
|0.571
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.416
|0.743
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'10.582
|0.909
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'10.633
|0.960
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'10.857
|1.184
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'10.977
|1.304
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'10.914
|1.241
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'10.955
|1.282
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.215
|1.542
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.295
|1.622
|14
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'10.948
|1.275
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'11.943
|2.270
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'11.995
|2.322
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'12.168
|2.495
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'13.261
|3.588
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|20
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 Dutch GP: Norris takes crushing win from Verstappen, Leclerc
F1 live: The Dutch Grand Prix as it happened
Haas and Uralkali $9m disagreement continues as post-Dutch GP deadline looms
FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 scrutineering
Prime
Why Haas is a crunch barometer of F1's biggest improvers in 2024
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments