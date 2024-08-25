All Series

Edition

Formula 1 Dutch GP
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 25 August. Here's how you can watch the 15th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

McLaren driver Lando Norris will start the race from pole position after beating home favourite and Red Bull rival Max Verstappen by over three tenths of a second in qualifying. 

Their team-mates, Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez respectively, qualified third and fifth in that order, separated by the Mercedes of George Russell.

Ferrari has been off the pace at Zandvoort so far, leaving Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz sixth and 10th on the grid.

What time does the Dutch Grand Prix start?

The Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Zandvoort.

  • Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

14:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00
Quali

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap
1 4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'09.673 -
2 1  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.029 0.356
3 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.172 0.499
4 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'10.244 0.571
5 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.416 0.743
6 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'10.582 0.909
7 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'10.633 0.960
8 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'10.857 1.184
9 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'10.977 1.304
10 55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'10.914 1.241
11 22  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'10.955 1.282
12 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.215 1.542
13 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'11.295 1.622
14 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.948 1.275
15 3  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'11.943 2.270
16 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'11.995 2.322
17 77  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'12.168 2.495
18 24  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'13.261 3.588
19 2  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes - -
20 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - -

