All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Practice report
Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP: Norris tops wet-to-dry FP1 over Verstappen

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris set a 1m12.322s to go fastest in mixed conditions FP1 session

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris headlined an ever-changing order in opening free practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, overcoming Max Verstappen's late effort to go fastest.

Heavy winds and rain had lashed the Zandvoort circuit in the lead-up to the session, but proceedings nonetheless started on time - however, the uptake for early running was shared by few.

The circuit then began to dry, prompting a final burst of laps on soft tyres as circuit conditions improved throughout the hour-long practice session. An initial three-way shootout for the fastest time emerged between George Russell, Norris, and Oscar Piastri, the trio overlapping each other on the timing board with each lap on the ever-drying track.

At the flag, Verstappen made a play for the fastest time with his last lap of the session, but this was eclipsed by Norris on his final tour - landing on a 1m12.322s.

Amid the early wet conditions, Pierre Gasly emerged first on track and reported conditions were "wild with the wind", followed by the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg found the gravel at Turn 9 on his first lap, although managed to pull himself free of its clutches and returned to the pits. There were token runs in the opening 15 minutes, as Robert Shwartzman - taking over from Valtteri Bottas in FP1 - did an exploratory lap in his Sauber, along with team-mate Zhou Guanyu and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc then set the opening timed lap of the session on wet tyres, a 1m26.530s, and Hulkenberg subsequently set a time 1.5 seconds slower after another pair of off-road moments as he struggled with corner turn-in.

The German got within two tenths on his next effort, while George Russell also got close to Leclerc's new 1m26.111s benchmark, but the Ferrari driver remained on top as both McLaren drivers abandoned laps set to be quicker.

Verstappen then broke the wet-tyre deadlock to run with the intermediates, but spun at Turn 11 on his first timed run to ruin that particular effort. After regrouping, he set off for another run and went fastest with a 1m21.300s, almost five seconds faster than Leclerc's lap on wets.

Russell raised the bar with his own intermediate opener to set a 1m20.444s, before being pipped by Lando Norris' first lap on the green-walled tyre: a 1m20.392s lap.

The circuit was becoming visibly drier at this juncture as a threat of rain looming on the weather radar screens came to nought, setting the session up for a final flurry of laps on slick tyres.

Norris opened the final 10 minutes of soft-tyre runs with a 1m17.367s to go fastest, a time that withstood opening efforts from Russell and Oscar Piastri, but the Australian kept his foot in over the next lap to set a 1m15.971s.

Russell found 0.071s over Piastri to go fastest, although Norris found more time to set a 1m14.519s. Piastri improved further to a 1m14.293s, a time that was beaten once more by Russell's 1m13.766s.

Norris posted a 1m12.818s to follow that up, which saw off threats from the two Mercedes drivers as Lewis Hamilton entered the fray, but was beaten by Verstappen's 1m12.523s. Regardless, Norris reclaimed the fastest time, with Verstappen and Hamilton completing the top three.

Sainz lifted himself into fourth late on into the session, while Russell and Alex Albon completed the top six.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 17

1'12.322

   212.001
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 13

+0.201

1'12.523

 0.201 211.414
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 13

+0.684

1'13.006

 0.483 210.015
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.752

1'13.074

 0.068 209.820
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.820

1'13.142

 0.068 209.625
6 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 14

+0.837

1'13.159

 0.017 209.576
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14

+0.908

1'13.230

 0.071 209.373
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.241

1'13.563

 0.333 208.425
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 15

+1.275

1'13.597

 0.034 208.329
10 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 15

+1.643

1'13.965

 0.368 207.292
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 14

+1.829

1'14.151

 0.186 206.772
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+1.957

1'14.279

 0.128 206.416
13 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+1.984

1'14.306

 0.027 206.341
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 13

+2.096

1'14.418

 0.112 206.030
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+2.145

1'14.467

 0.049 205.895
16 Israel R. Shwartzman Sauber 97 Sauber Ferrari 15

+2.336

1'14.658

 0.191 205.368
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 12

+3.283

1'15.605

 0.947 202.796
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 15

+3.474

1'15.796

 0.191 202.285
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 15

+3.909

1'16.231

 0.435 201.130
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 8

+9.714

1'22.036

 5.805 186.898
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Former Haas F1 sponsor Uralkali makes bid to seize team assets over outstanding payment
Next article F1 live: Second Dutch GP practice as it happens

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments

Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments
Jack Doohan's route to Formula 1 with Alpine

Jack Doohan's route to Formula 1 with Alpine

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jack Doohan's route to Formula 1 with Alpine
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Latest news

Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments

Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Stella refutes Norris "not performing at F1 world champion level" comments
F1 live: Second Dutch GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Second Dutch GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 live: Second Dutch GP practice as it happens
Why Trackhouse deserves credit for betting on Ogura for MotoGP 2025

Why Trackhouse deserves credit for betting on Ogura for MotoGP 2025

MGP MotoGP
Why Trackhouse deserves credit for betting on Ogura for MotoGP 2025
F1 Dutch GP: Norris tops wet-to-dry FP1 over Verstappen

F1 Dutch GP: Norris tops wet-to-dry FP1 over Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
F1 Dutch GP: Norris tops wet-to-dry FP1 over Verstappen

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results

How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
How an unorthodox Monaco photography challenge yielded memorable results
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global