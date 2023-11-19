Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Vegas GP start

Formula 1 drivers reckon a classic car dropping oil on the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix grid created 'unacceptable, shocking and unfair' conditions and want the FIA to take action.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Co-author Adam Cooper
Updated
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, spins and collides with Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, as Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, takes evasive action

As is customary for every race, the 20 drivers are presented to the grandstands around the track by completing a parade lap. Often, classic cars are sourced and are driven around by their owners.

Approximately 90 minutes before the race start, the car carrying Oscar Piastri dropped oil on the grid on the side closest to the pit wall leaving marshals to spread cement dust to soak up the slippery spillage. 

Carlos Sainz, who started 12th owing to a 10-place grid penalty for changing the control electronics package aboard his Ferrari after his car was heavily damaged from hitting a water valve cover in FP1, reckoned the oil was responsible for him sliding into Lewis Hamilton into Turn 1 and spinning.

The Spaniard said the slippery surface was unacceptable. He commented: "I saw a lot of oil from the cars that we used to do the drivers' parade, which is another thing for the FIA to look at.

"It is not fair that all the oil was on the inside line. Apart from the dirty track already being there, we put cars on that are leaking oil on the track an hour before the race. Again, this is unacceptable.

"That probably cost us with the crashes into Turn 1."

Alpine racer Pierre Gasly, who finished 11th, five places behind Sainz, also reckoned it had created an unfair scenario for some cars. He said: "It wasn't nice, especially lining up on the best spot of the year for us [in fourth].

"I've discussed it already with FIA, and I'm sure we'll change a few things, because it doesn't feel really fair that some guy's got to start on oil and some others have clear Tarmac. I'm sure they'll fix it."

Grand Prix Drivers' Association director George Russell, who started alongside Gasly in third, added: "It's not the first time we've seen these historical cars dropping oil.

"It was pretty shocking to see how bad it was. But they did a good job to clear it up for the race."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, collide at the start

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, collide at the start

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot
Next article McLaren: Bump that caused Norris' Las Vegas F1 crash should be taken out
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot

Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot

Leclerc: F1 needed entertaining Vegas race after chaotic weekend start

Leclerc: F1 needed entertaining Vegas race after chaotic weekend start

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Leclerc: F1 needed entertaining Vegas race after chaotic weekend start Leclerc: F1 needed entertaining Vegas race after chaotic weekend start

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Latest news

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe