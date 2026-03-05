Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

F1 is due to host races in the Middle East next month, but it is currently unclear if those grands prix will go ahead as planned

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

George Russell has expressed his trust in Formula 1 to make the correct decision over its forthcoming Middle Eastern grands prix amid the ongoing Iran-United States conflict. 

The US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran during 28 February, killing the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei plus many other officials and the situation has since escalated. On Wednesday, the official civilian death toll crossed 1,000 according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Iran and its allies retaliated by firing missiles at Israel plus US military bases in the Middle East and attacks are ongoing from all sides with the US Senate backing Donald Trump’s war powers. 

As such, it is still unclear when the conflict will precisely end and most Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace, thus affecting any sporting activity that was due to occur in the region.

The World Endurance Championship, for example, postponed its 2026 season opener which was initially scheduled for Qatar on 28 March, while F1 tyre supplier Pirelli cancelled a nearby Bahrain test.

But F1 is also due to visit for rounds four and five of its 2026 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix planned for 10-12 April and the Saudi Arabian GP a week later - the championship is yet to confirm if those races will go ahead as planned. 

The topic was put to Russell ahead of this weekend’s 2026 Melbourne opener and the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director said: “Ultimately, I think all of us trust F1 and the FIA just to make the right decision.

Race start

Race start

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It's going to be changing daily I'm sure, and we're still four or five weeks away, so I don't think anyone is really pressing those questions because there's still a long time between now and then, and of course, it's kind of outside of our hands.

“So, yeah, trusting the guys at the top to make the right decision and if we don't, I'm sure there's plan Bs in place. But, we're not asking and we trust they're on it.”

Those thoughts were echoed by his fellow GPDA director Carlos Sainz after an F1 spokesperson recently told the BBC that it is monitoring the situation

“I think F1 and FIA are a lot better informed about what's going on with the contacts they have in the Middle East and in the world,” said Sainz.

“So, I think we are, let's say, at the mercy of what the top management of the sport decides to do and I'm pretty confident they will take the right decision when it's the moment to take the decision.

“But being so far away still from that race, I don't think it's worth wasting too much energy on thinking about what's going to happen.”

