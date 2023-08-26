F1 drivers fear "nightmare" Dutch GP qualifying traffic
Formula 1 drivers have warned of a "nightmare" qualifying shootout for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix due to traffic at a Zandvoort circuit where it is "impossible to disappear".
At 2.65 miles, the seaside venue is the second shortest on the calendar behind only Monaco.
These tight confines have already led to several incidents throughout Friday practice of drivers complaining of having been blocked.
Notably, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has escaped punishment from the stewards for potentially impeding Max Verstappen through the Turn 12 left-hander during FP2.
But drivers fear this matter could come to a head during a congested qualifying session, with FP2 pacesetter Lando Norris saying Friday running had already resulted in "chaos".
The McLaren driver told Sky Sports: "It's already pretty chaotic, so I'm not expecting an easy [qualifying] or straightforward one. A lot of people blocking and causing chaos today.
"It's always worse here because it's such a short lap. High-speed corners always at the end of the lap is a tricky one."
Likewise, Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu's "crazy" experiences on Friday have left him to predict a potential "nightmare". He said: "It's going to be a nightmare!
"I think today, already, my runs, it's crazy. Not just the high speed, obviously, when there's a car even out of your way, you kind of get distracted a little bit with the wind effect.
"But especially the end of T12 is going to be mental, like all the other years! Hopefully, we don't make any mistakes."
His Alfa team-mate Valtteri Bottas said that the flowing nature of Zandvoort and its lack of obvious straights made it "impossible to disappear" if he needed to get out the way of a closing car on a flying lap.
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
The Finn told F1TV: "It's tricky here, short track, not much space between the cars and some places it's almost impossible to disappear from the fast cars behind.
Speaking to the print media, Bottas added: "Off-line it's quite dusty so there's only really one proper line that you can take.
"Also with traffic, when some people are pushing and you need to move over, it's quite tricky when you collect the dust. You definitely need quite a few corners to clean it up.
"The only thing here is, after Turn 3, that straight towards the high-speed corners, it's quite narrow and always turning somewhere.
"It's almost impossible to disappear in some places from the line."
Williams driver Alex Albon has again suggested the idea that the field should be split into groups to ease traffic in qualifying.
He said: "It's tough. It's always been a problem. I think, as drivers are often asked to split groups for qualifying. Monaco, here, Red Bull Ring.
"It would be nice to have an A and B [group] for Q1 just to calm it down. These tyres need to rest and when you rest them, a lot of traffic.
"It keeps you on your toes, even on your cool-down laps."
Horner: Ricciardo should be targeting Singapore comeback
F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Norris to pole by 0.5s in disrupted session
Latest news
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit
Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Mercedes don't see claimed Alpine power deficit
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want" Chase Elliott: 2023 season "hasn't been what I would want"
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot Bubba Wallace "just relieved" after clinching final playoff spot
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital Violent airborne wreck sends Ryan Preece to the hospital
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.