Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

Formula 1 delays streaming service rollout

0 shares
Formula 1 delays streaming service rollout
FIA Formula 1 Mercedes-AMG GTR Safety car
Circuit detail from around the circuit during the team's track walk
Carlos Sainz Jr., Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33
Get alerts
By: Adam Cooper, F1 Reporter
22/03/2018 02:46

Formula 1 has delayed the rollout of its F1 TV OTT streaming service, with no official date in place for when the system will be fully operational.

Although F1’s original intention was to have it working for the first race, the organisation has instead decided on a phase of testing while the new systems are honed.

That means it won't be available for this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix, with no clear date on when it will kick into life.

F1 TV will be available only in countries where the local broadcaster has given up its exclusive digital rights under new or renegotiated deals.

The current list includes the USA, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and much of Latin America. Fans can subscribe to the service for around $100 for the season.

“We will do a stress test/beta test session during the Melbourne weekend,” an F1 spokesman told Motorsport.com, “with the aim to be fully operational as soon as possible.

"It’s a normal process when you develop a new product. It won’t be a public test, it will be an internal test. We will have people spread in various locations in the world, testing the system and functionalities.”

Asked about the likely timing of F1 TV’s introduction the spokesman said: “As soon as possible. There is not a set deadline.”

Meanwhile there is a plan to introduce the new F1 Vision device – which was known as Fanvision when it was last used in 2012 – for the Spanish GP.

“We should launch it by the start of the European season,” the spokesman confirmed.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events