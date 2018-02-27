F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test Day 1

Good morning and welcome to our daily Motorsport F1 Debrief from testing – your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that have taken place in the last 24 hours.

All eyes of course were on Barcelona where F1’s pre-season testing began in earnest and we got the first glimpse of 2018 machinery running together at once – as well as some pretty interesting tech insights.

We may have been bereft of the huge drama like Honda’s failure of 12 months ago that marked the beginning of the end with McLaren, but there was still plenty to get our teeth into – as the Halo, the weather and a Fernando Alonso spin grabbed our attention.