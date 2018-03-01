F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test Day 3

Good morning. Welcome to our daily Motorsport F1 Debrief from testing – your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that have taken place in the last 24 hours.

Except, day three of Barcelona really turned into a ‘snow joke’ on Wednesday – as a spraying of the white stuff and miserably cold weather meant the day was pretty much a write off.

The track stayed under red flag conditions for much of the morning, because the medical helicopter could not take off, but even when the green lights were flicked on there was very little running.