F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test 2, Day 3

Good morning. Welcome to our daily Motorsport F1 Debrief from testing – your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that took place yesterday as we entered the penultimate day of pre-season testing.

Formula 1 testing isn’t just about setting the fastest lap overall – because often the best indications come from long runs and tyre management rather than single lap performance.

But despite all that, Sebastian Vettel’s record-breaking lap on Thursday was a pretty impressive effort to show that the Maranello team may have built on the impressive platform it had last year.