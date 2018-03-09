Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Barcelona March testing Special feature

F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test 2, Day 3

0 shares
F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test 2, Day 3
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
09/03/2018 06:05

Good morning. Welcome to our daily Motorsport F1 Debrief from testing – your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that took place yesterday as we entered the penultimate day of pre-season testing.

Formula 1 testing isn’t just about setting the fastest lap overall – because often the best indications come from long runs and tyre management rather than single lap performance.

But despite all that, Sebastian Vettel’s record-breaking lap on Thursday was a pretty impressive effort to show that the Maranello team may have built on the impressive platform it had last year.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona March testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Article type Special feature
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page