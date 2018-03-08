F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test 2, Day 2

Good morning. Welcome to our daily Motorsport F1 Debrief from testing – your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that took place yesterday as we entered day two of the second test.

Following the poor weather of the first week, week two has really seen testing move up a gear – and Wednesday was probably the best day we have had so far.

A new testing record, lots of laps completed and teams and drivers starting to show what their 2018 Formula 1 cars are really like as they starting pushing the limits.