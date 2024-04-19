F1 Chinese GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Formula 1 will stage a standalone Sprint on Saturday in Shanghai as part of the Chinese Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch it on TV.
As part of the new weekend format for 2024, the sprint race will be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the grand prix later in the day.
McLaren's Lando Norris will line up on pole position ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, with Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) sharing the second row of the grid.
What time does the Sprint race for the Chinese Grand Prix start?
The Sprint will run to a distance of 19 laps or roughly 100km.
- Date: Saturday, 20 April , 2024
- Start time: 11:00 local time / 03:00 GMT / 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST / 05:00 SAT / 06:00 EAT / 23:00 ET (Friday) / 20:00 PT (Friday) / 13:00 AEST / 12:00 JST / 08:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
13:30
|
12:30
|
09:00
|
Shootout
|
07:30
|
08:30
|
09:30
|03:30
|
00:30
|17:30
|
16:30
|13:00
|
Sprint
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
23:00
|20:00
|
13:00
|12:00
|
08:30
|Quali
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|17:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|12:30
How can I watch the Chinese GP Sprint race?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPNU
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the Chinese GP Sprint race?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Chinese GP Sprint - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
| Gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'57.940
|-
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'59.201
|1.261
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'59.915
|1.975
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|2'00.028
|2.088
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|2'00.214
|2.274
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|2'00.375
|2.435
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2'00.566
|2.626
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|2'00.990
|3.050
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|2'01.044
|3.104
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|2'03.537
|5.597
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'36.345
|-21.595
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.473
|-21.467
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'36.478
|-21.462
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'36.553
|-21.387
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'36.677
|-21.263
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'37.632
|-20.308
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'37.720
|-20.220
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.812
|-20.128
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'37.892
|-20.048
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'37.923
|-20.017
