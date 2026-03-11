Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

WEC
Losail
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

DTM
Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

F1 Chinese GP: Friday practice schedule, weather, and how to watch

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 Chinese GP: Friday practice schedule, weather, and how to watch

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment

F1's difficult balancing act between attracting manufacturers and unhappy drivers

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1's difficult balancing act between attracting manufacturers and unhappy drivers

F1 compression ratio saga: What the FIA's tighter regulations actually mean

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 compression ratio saga: What the FIA's tighter regulations actually mean
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP: Friday practice schedule, weather, and how to watch

Everything you need to know ahead of Friday practice and sprint qualifying at the 2026 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

Michael Banovsky
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Formula 1 continues its 2026 season with the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, one of the championship’s most distinctive venues. As the first sprint race of the year, teams will need to quickly get to grips with their new cars to fight for the increased points available.

First opened in 2004, the track’s iconic opening sequence features a tightening right-hand spiral that challenges drivers’ precision and tyre management.

After the opening round of the season, where George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli scored a 1-2 for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton also competitive up front, F1 teams now arrive in Shanghai with more data on the new 2026 regulations. However, these sweeping changes to both chassis design and power unit architecture may still have some surprises in store during the condensed running this weekend.

Friday’s running begins with the only practice session of the weekend, before sprint qualifying starts mere hours later.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday practice for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 Chinese GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. Coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, and highlights of the race will be available free-to-air on Channel 4. 

In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

Motorsport.com will provide live text commentary of every session, beginning with Free Practice 1, followed by sprint qualifying.

F1 Chinese GP schedule

Free Practice 1

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
 
 
FP1
 
 

Sprint Qualifying

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
 
 
SPRINT QU
 
 

Sprint Race

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
 
 
SPRINT
 
 

Qualifying

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
 
 
QU
 
 

Chinese GP - Race

Local time Your time
Event Date
Chinese GP
 
 
RACE
 
 

What is the weather forecast for F1 Chinese GP Friday practice and sprint qualifying?

Weather conditions in Shanghai often play a role during race weekends, with spring conditions sometimes bringing cool temperatures or the possibility of rain.

For Friday’s opening practice session and sprint qualifying, mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high of 14C and no chance of precipitation. Moving to Saturday for the sprint race and GP qualifying, it's expected to be a high of 19C, with 0% POP and clear skies. 

Early Sunday forecasts ahead of the Chinese GP point to cloudier, cooler conditions and up to a 25% POP.

Shanghai International Circuit: Track facts

Designed by Hermann Tilke, the circuit layout is widely known for its unique opening complex of corners, which spiral inward before tightening into a slow apex. The track also features one of the longest straights on the Formula 1 calendar, leading into a heavy braking zone at the end of the lap.

All F1 2026 Teams and Drivers

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris and Max Verstappen praised after fans spot classy Australian GP moment
Next article Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Top Comments

More from
Michael Banovsky

F1 Australian GP: Sunday race schedule, weather, and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Sunday race schedule, weather, and how to watch

F1 Australian GP: Saturday Qualifying schedule, Weather, and How to Watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Saturday Qualifying schedule, Weather, and How to Watch

Colton Herta crashes, causes red flag in Melbourne F2 practice debut

FIA F2
FIA F2
Albert Park
Colton Herta crashes, causes red flag in Melbourne F2 practice debut

Latest news

WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

WEC
Losail
WEC 2025 BoP analysis: Aston Martin

How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
How drivers and crew chief aggression was responsible for tire issues at Phoenix

Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

DTM
Nicki Thiim on tough Lamborghini DTM years: “My head is still exploding”

Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari questioned after Australian GP strategy: "Robbed us potentially of a really good race"

Feature

Discover prime content

What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
What's next for Aston Martin and Honda after torrid start to F1 2026?

Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Exclusive: Mario Andretti blown away by 'unexpected' Cadillac F1 chassis tribute

Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Boardroom wrangling to points on debut: Audi's long journey towards its bright start in Australia

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
View more