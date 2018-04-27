Global
Formula 1 Special feature

Revealed: What F1's 2018 grid looks like without the halo

By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
27/04/2018 07:48
Slider List

The halo cockpit protection device is mandatory for the Formula 1 World Championship, but what would the 2018 cars look like without it?

In this exclusive 3D video, Autosport's Andrew van de Burgt explains the background behind the halo and the way that the three top teams have integrated it (or not!) into their liveries...

In this photo gallery, our graphic designer Camile De Bastiani has removed the halo from all of the 2018 F1 designs, to show how much the appearance of the cars has been changed...

The Mercedes AMG F1 W09 reimagined without halo

The Mercedes AMG F1 W09 reimagined without halo
1/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The Ferrari SF71H reimagined without halo

The Ferrari SF71H reimagined without halo
2/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The Red Bull Racing RB14 reimagined without halo

The Red Bull Racing RB14 reimagined without halo
3/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The McLaren MCL33 reimagined without halo

The McLaren MCL33 reimagined without halo
4/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The Renault Sport R.S.18 reimagined without halo

The Renault Sport R.S.18 reimagined without halo
5/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

Toro Rosso STR13 reimagined without halo

Toro Rosso STR13 reimagined without halo
6/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The Haas VF-18 reimagined without halo

The Haas VF-18 reimagined without halo
7/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 reimagined without halo

The Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 reimagined without halo
8/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

Force India VJM11 reimagined without halo

Force India VJM11 reimagined without halo
9/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

The Williams FW41 reimagined without halo

The Williams FW41 reimagined without halo
10/10

Photo by: Camille De Bastiani
