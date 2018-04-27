Revealed: What F1's 2018 grid looks like without the halo

Get alerts
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
27/04/2018 07:48
The halo cockpit protection device is mandatory for the Formula 1 World Championship, but what would the 2018 cars look like without it?
In this exclusive 3D video, Autosport's Andrew van de Burgt explains the background behind the halo and the way that the three top teams have integrated it (or not!) into their liveries...
In this photo gallery, our graphic designer Camile De Bastiani has removed the halo from all of the 2018 F1 designs, to show how much the appearance of the cars has been changed...
The Mercedes AMG F1 W09 reimagined without halo
1/10
The Ferrari SF71H reimagined without halo
2/10
The Red Bull Racing RB14 reimagined without halo
3/10
The McLaren MCL33 reimagined without halo
4/10
The Renault Sport R.S.18 reimagined without halo
5/10
Toro Rosso STR13 reimagined without halo
6/10
The Haas VF-18 reimagined without halo
7/10
The Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 reimagined without halo
8/10
Force India VJM11 reimagined without halo
9/10
The Williams FW41 reimagined without halo
10/10