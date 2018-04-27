Revealed: What F1's 2018 grid looks like without the halo

The halo cockpit protection device is mandatory for the Formula 1 World Championship, but what would the 2018 cars look like without it?

In this exclusive 3D video, Autosport's Andrew van de Burgt explains the background behind the halo and the way that the three top teams have integrated it (or not!) into their liveries...

In this photo gallery, our graphic designer Camile De Bastiani has removed the halo from all of the 2018 F1 designs, to show how much the appearance of the cars has been changed...