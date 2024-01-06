F1 car launches 2024: When teams will reveal new challengers

Excitement is building for the 2024 F1 season with car launch dates edging ever closer ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.

Over the coming weeks F1 teams will reveal the look of its 2024 chassis, meaning last season will shortly become a distant memory providing the opportunity for all 10 constructors to start again.

That is much needed for some because 2023 proved disappointing for many teams as Red Bull dominated the campaign, winning 21 of 22 grands prix.

Before then, however, teams will launch their 2024 challenger - though some will only reveal the colour scheme while trying to keep any new car parts a secret until pre-season testing.

Here are all the launch dates revealed for the 2024 F1 grid so far.

F1 Car Launch Dates 2024

Team Car launch date Red Bull TBC Mercedes TBC Ferrari 13 February 2024 McLaren TBC Aston Martin 12 February 2024 Alpine TBC Williams 5 February 2024 AlphaTauri TBC Sauber 5 February 2024 Haas TBC

Red Bull

Date: TBC

Red Bull is yet to confirm when it will reveal its 2024 look, but the team tends to launch a show car while unveiling the actual spec in testing. Regardless, the livery is often kept the same with Red Bull sticking to its traditional navy, red and yellow look.

The team usually does its launch event from its Milton Keynes factory, but Red Bull held a glamorous unveiling in New York last year which included announcing Ford as a new partner on 16 February 2023.

It is unknown what strategy Red Bull will use for 2024’s launch, but it will be difficult for the RB20 to emulate the success of the RB19, which is statistically the most dominant car in F1 history and gave Max Verstappen his third consecutive drivers’ world championship.

Photo by: Mercedes AMG Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, Mercedes Reserve Driver, Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 Team Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes W14

Mercedes

Date: TBC

Mercedes was underwhelming in 2023, as the Silver Arrows had its first winless season since 2011 despite finishing second in the championship.

Team boss Toto Wolff therefore confirmed that Mercedes is “changing the car completely” for 2024, as it attempts to fight Red Bull closer having not won since George Russell’s victory at the 2022 Brazilian GP - which was also a 1-2 for the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes is yet to announce its 2024 release date, but last year Mercedes held the event at Silverstone on 15 February 2023 as it ditched the traditional silver for a black livery to save weight.

Photo by: Ferrari Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Davide Rigon, Robert Shwartzman, Antonio Giovinazzi, Antonio Fuoco, Frédéric Vasseur, Ferrari SF-23,

Ferrari

Date: 13 February 2024

Ferrari was the first team to announce the date of its 2024 unveiling with the Scuderia doing so on Tuesday 13 February 2024, presumably from its Maranello base.

This is just eight days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, while team boss Frederic Vasseur confirmed Ferrari’s car will be “95%” new.

This comes after Ferrari finished third in the 2023 F1 standings, while Carlos Sainz’s win in Singapore was the only grand prix won by a non-Red Bull car last season.

Sainz will go into 2024 with Charles Leclerc as his team-mate for a fourth year, while both of their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Photo by: McLaren McLaren MCL60

McLaren

Date: TBC

McLaren had a remarkable turnaround in 2023 as it started the year with zero points in the opening two races, before mid-season upgrades helped lift the team up to fourth in the championship.

If McLaren continues that rate of development, challenging Red Bull in 2024 might not be totally off the cards – especially with its young, talented driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

There is no launch date yet for McLaren’s 2024 F1 car, although last year the team did it on 13 February 2023 from its Woking factory.

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin AMR23 detail

Aston Martin

Date: 12 February 2024

Aston Martin arguably started 2023 with the second quickest car, as Fernando Alonso scored six podiums in the opening eight grands prix after very aggressive upgrades over the winter.

However, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes quickly caught up in the development race. So, Aston Martin fell to fifth in the standings.

Performance director Tom McCullough confirmed Aston Martin has focused on improving its car efficiency for 2024, as it hopes to get back to the form shown early in 2023.

Aston Martin became the fourth team to reveal its launch date, with the AMR24 being unveiled on Monday 12 February 2024 at Silverstone.

Photo by: Alpine Alpine A523 launch

Alpine

Date: TBC

Alpine’s 2024 F1 car will be “completely new front-to-back” after a disappointing 2023 season where the Enstone-based outfit dropped from fourth to sixth in the championship.

Reliability was often a concern as Alpine retired from a grand prix on 10 occasions - the highest behind Williams on 11 - while development hit a “plateau”, so the team started working on its 2024 car early.

A date for Alpine’s 2024 car launch is yet to be announced. Last year, however, Alpine released its new car on the 16 February 2023 while announcing it will run two liveries for that season: its traditional blue livery and a pink one in the colours of title sponsor BWT that was used for the opening three rounds.

Photo by: Williams Williams FW45

Williams

Date: 5 February 2024

Williams enjoyed a much-improved season, rising from last to seventh in the championship in James Vowles’ first year as team boss.

Straightline speed was a big strength of the FW45 evident in Alex Albon’s third-row start at Monza.

The British outfit will unveil its 2024 challenger on Monday 5 February, however last year Williams used the event to reveal its new livery and not the car itself.

Williams traditionally has a blue colour scheme, although the team ran a special Gulf livery in Singapore, Japan and Qatar last year.

Photo by: AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

AlphaTauri

Date: TBC

There are a lot of unknowns with AlphaTauri heading into 2024, as the team is yet to announce its car launch date while the squad will race under a new name that has not been revealed.

AlphaTauri also has a new team boss, as Ferrari’s ex-race director Laurent Mekies will replace the outgoing Franz Tost.

However, there is hope that AlphaTauri will improve in 2024 having taken a development direction similar to sister team Red Bull with a solid driver pairing of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

It comes after finishing eighth in the 2023 standings where 22 of AlphaTauri’s 25 points came in the final eight rounds.

Photo by: Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo C43

Sauber

Date: 5 February 2024

Sauber and Williams announced their car launch dates within minutes of each other, and both teams will unveil its 2024 challenger on the same day.

The C44 will be revealed in the United Kingdom on Monday 5 February, which marks a first for Sauber, as past unveilings have happened in Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

It is part of a new era for the team as its title partnership with Alfa Romeo has ended ahead of Audi’s arrival in 2026.

Sauber needs to bounce back in 2024 after slumping from sixth to ninth in the championship, while the team has taken an all-new approach for the C44.

Photo by: Haas F1 Team Haas VF-23

Haas

Date: TBC

Haas dropped back to last in the championship – its 2021 finish – after coming eighth in the 2022 F1 standings.

The American squad struggled in race trim as its tyres often overheated, so Haas began working on its 2024 car fairly early knowing there was not much left to gain last season.

However, Haas is yet to announce when its 2024 car will be unveiled while it was the first outfit to show its new colour scheme last year – launching the livery on 31 January 2023.

It was done via digital images, with a filming day completed at Silverstone on 11 February 2023.