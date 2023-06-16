F1 Canadian GP FP2 extended in wake of CCTV issue
Formula 1 chiefs have extended second practice for the Canadian Grand Prix after CCTV problems triggered a lengthy red-flag delay and early end to the opening session.
Running in FP1 had originally been stopped after Alpine's Pierre Gasly came to a halt on the long run between Turns 7 and 8 due to a driveshaft issue.
Once his car was pushed behind the barriers as FP1's first five minutes closed out, the session did not get going again as originally anticipated.
Mercedes had been so certain green flag conditions would soon return it sent Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to the end of the pitlane.
However, when they were held there for several minutes, the mechanics had to rush down and wheel the cars back to their garages.
At this point, nearly 20 minutes into FP1, the FIA notified that the session could not restart because CCTV cameras around the Montreal track were not working as expected. This meant the pitlane had to remain closed.
Shortly afterwards, the FIA explained that the CCTV problems had led to sync problems with the cameras which meant that running could not resume because of safety reasons.
With 10 minutes left on the clock, the FIA announced that the session would not restart, which meant that Valtteri Bottas officially ended practice on top after completing just three laps.
To make up for the lost time, the stewards approved a request for second practice to be lengthened by 30 minutes. FP2 will now begin 30 minutes earlier than its original 5pm slot.
A statement from the stewards said: "We hereby modify the Official Programme of the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix by extending the duration of Free Practice Session 2 by 30 minutes. Free Practice Session 2 will now start at 1630hrs.
"The tyres required to be returned after Free Practice 1 in accordance with Article 30.5 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, should now be returned no later than two hours after Free Practice 2."
F1 Canadian GP: Bottas tops shortened first practice
F1 seeking backup solution to allow FP2 to get under way
Latest news
Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable
Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable Why the Marquez/Zarco MotoGP spat shows Honda’s situation has become untenable
Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties Alpine tightens up F1 radio procedures after Gasly's Barcelona penalties
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps
Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps Verstappen: Red Bull "not fantastic" over Canada F1 bumps
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path Why brilliant Le Mans must not tempt F1 down Balance of Performance path
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023? Is Verstappen at his least aggressive in F1 2023?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula? Which classic F1 circuits would fit the modern formula?
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren The product of Ferrari's F1 glory years seeking to repeat the trick at McLaren
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.