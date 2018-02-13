ESPN, ABC to use Sky's Formula 1 coverage

Formula 1 fans in the United States will get to watch Sky's grand prix coverage in 2018, after it was confirmed that ESPN and ABC will broadcast the pay TV channel's service this season.

After F1's previous US broadcaster NBC announced that it was not interested in extending its television rights deal into 2018, the sport's owners Liberty Media concluded a deal with ESPN and ABC instead.

Now it has been announced that the two American network channels will use Sky's comprehensive F1 service for its coverage. All of the 21 races scheduled for this season are set to be shown.

Sky's coverage boasts a host of former F1 drivers including Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, Paul di Resta and Anthony Davidson.

ESPN's Kate Jackson said: "We are excited to work with the Sky Sports team. Their coverage of F1 is second to none and we look forward to bringing their expertise and authenticity to our audiences."

Scott Young, head of Formula 1 at Sky Sports, added: "We are delighted to be working with ESPN and ABC, and with this partnership extend Sky Sports F1's award-winning coverage overseas.

"Each season we look to find new ways to improve the broadcast and entertain our viewers and this year will be no different."

As well as the ESPN/ABC coverage, F1 is expected to launch its own OTT live-streaming service for fans in the United States, although the details of this have not yet been confirmed.