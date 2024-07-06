All Series
Practice report
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Russell fastest from Hamilton in wet FP3

Mercedes F1 driver set a 1m37.529s in a rain-affected Saturday practice session

Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell claimed the fastest time in a wet FP3 session at the British Grand Prix, pipping Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 0.035 seconds.

Despite a red flag and the effect of continued precipitation throughout the session, a steady level of improvement continued beyond the half-hour mark, allowing Russell to grab the fastest time - still over 10 seconds down on Friday's dry times - before the conditions worsened.

Rain had fallen all morning long to set up wet and cold conditions at the start of Saturday, although the circuit had since dried up slightly since the earlier postponement of the F3 sprint race.

Early running was tentative, but the circuit was good enough for intermediates as the inclement weather started to subside. Due to the conditions, the lap times were around 20 seconds shy of yesterday's quickest times, although there was space for early improvement.

Yuki Tsunoda had set the first lap below the 1m50s and then improved to a 1m47.080s on his next attempt, leapfrogging the likes of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso as they produced solid first efforts on the intermediate.

However, the momentum was interrupted by Pierre Gasly's slip off the road at Vale; the Alpine driver beached his car in the gravel to prompt the session's pause. A clean-up crew was called upon to extricate the Frenchman's stranded machinery.

The hiatus lasted for just seven minutes, giving the drivers a chance to get back on track before an expected band of further rain threatened to brush across the Silverstone circuit.

But the track improvement was visible at the restart, as Oscar Piastri went more than two seconds quicker than Tsunoda's pre-pause lap.

And the times began to tumble: despite the onset rain arriving, it was little more than a sprinkling of light mizzle and thus could not disrupt the track evolution too much.

Thus, the field started to sink below the 1m40s in short order, prompting the trading of times among the Mercedes, McLarens, Ferraris, and Max Verstappen.

The roulette wheel started to slow as the rain started to intensify slightly; this prompted a switch to race-style runs before further increased rain was set to hit the track.

Hamilton set a 1m38.065s, which was beaten by Russell's 1m37.529s; the elder Mercedes driver attempted to respond with a 1m37.564s, but he was just shy of the mark.

Lando Norris, who headlined FP1 and FP2, was third fastest and 0.185s away from Russell's benchmark, and almost half a second clear of fourth-placed Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen landed in fifth, ahead of Leclerc and Piastri, while Fernando Alonso improved late to leapfrog Sergio Perez into the top eight. Nico Hulkenberg completed the upper half of the field, 1.8s adrift of Russell's headline effort.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

1'37.529

   217.449
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.035

1'37.564

 0.035 217.371
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 20

+0.185

1'37.714

 0.150 217.037
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.610

1'38.139

 0.425 216.097
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.864

1'38.393

 0.254 215.539
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.925

1'38.454

 0.061 215.406
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+1.125

1'38.654

 0.200 214.969
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.411

1'38.940

 0.286 214.348
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 18

+1.755

1'39.284

 0.344 213.605
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 16

+1.811

1'39.340

 0.056 213.485
11 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.074

1'39.603

 0.263 212.921
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 23

+2.171

1'39.700

 0.097 212.714
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+2.173

1'39.702

 0.002 212.709
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+2.291

1'39.820

 0.118 212.458
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 22

+2.713

1'40.242

 0.422 211.564
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+2.901

1'40.430

 0.188 211.167
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+3.010

1'40.539

 0.109 210.939
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 28

+3.294

1'40.823

 0.284 210.344
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+4.256

1'41.785

 0.962 208.356
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 2

 

    
View full results  

 

 

