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Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Friday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

What time FP1 and sprint qualifying start at the 2026 Formula 1 British grand prix, plus the full Silverstone schedule, weather forecast and how to watch live

Michael Banovsky
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 heads to Silverstone this weekend after a chaotic Austrian grand prix, where George Russell took a much-needed win to strengthen his title push.

The Mercedes driver arrives at his home race with fresh momentum after cutting into team-mate Kimi Antonelli's championship lead. Antonelli still holds a 40-point advantage, but Russell’s Austria victory means the title fight is tightening again at a critical point of the season.

The British GP also brings a home race for Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris, two drivers with strong Silverstone records but different levels of momentum. Hamilton has already won for Ferrari this season, while Norris and McLaren will be looking for a response after a difficult Austrian weekend.

Silverstone is one of Formula 1’s fastest and most historic circuits, with high-speed corners, quick changes of direction and a layout that rewards confidence. This weekend also follows the sprint format, meaning teams have only one free practice session before sprint qualifying sets the grid for Saturday’s sprint race.

Friday brings free practice 1 followed by sprint qualifying later in the afternoon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s running at the British GP.

Read Also:

How can I watch the F1 British GP?

Broadcast coverage of Formula 1 varies by region. In the United States, Apple TV is the primary broadcast partner for the 2026 season, with all sessions available on the platform following a multi-year deal. F1 TV remains the series’ global subscription streaming service.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continues as the championship’s exclusive broadcaster, showing every session live throughout the 2026 season. F1 coverage can also be streamed via Sky Go or NOW, with highlights available free-to-air on Channel 4.

Motorsport.com will provide live coverage and updates throughout the British GP weekend.

F1 British GP Friday schedule

Times local to Silverstone:
Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm BST

For Central European viewers:
Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 1:30pm CEST
Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 5:30pm CEST

For US Eastern Time viewers:
Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 7:30am ET
Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 11:30am ET

F1 British GP full weekend schedule

All times local to Silverstone:

  • Friday, July 3 — free practice 1 — 12:30pm BST
  • Friday, July 3 — sprint qualifying — 4:30pm BST
  • Saturday, July 4 — sprint — 12:00pm BST
  • Saturday, July 4 — qualifying — 4:00pm BST
  • Sunday, July 5 — 2026 British Grand Prix — 3:00pm BST

British GP Friday weather forecast

Friday is expected to be warm and mostly dry at Silverstone, with some sunshine through the day.

That should give teams a useful but limited window to prepare before sprint qualifying, with only one free practice session before the competitive running begins. With little sign of major weather disruption, the focus should be on set-up, tyre behaviour and how quickly teams can get comfortable on a fast, demanding lap.

Saturday is also expected to stay warm, with brighter spells and a breeze possible during sprint and qualifying day.

Sunday is forecast to be very warm for the British Grand Prix, so tyre life and race pace could become deciding factors for the win.

British GP track facts

  • Circuit: Silverstone
  • Location: Silverstone, United Kingdom
  • Event: British GP
  • Circuit type: permanent road course
  • Friday sessions: free practice 1 and sprint qualifying
  • Saturday sessions: sprint and qualifying
  • Race: Sunday, July 5

Silverstone is one of Formula 1’s fastest and most historic circuits, with high-speed corners and quick direction changes that place a premium on balance, confidence and aerodynamic performance.

Photos from F1 British GP - Thursday

Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Aston Martin F1 Team hospitality

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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